BYU Football Announces 2021 Captains

On Monday, BYU released the names of the 2021 football captains. Four captains will represent BYU this season: linebacker Keenan Pili, quarterback Jaren Hall, linebacker Payton Wilgar and center James Empey.

According to the BYU athletics department, "In addition to the four captains, alternate co-captains were also selected to help represent the team in leadership roles with four named on offense, four on defense and two on special teams."

The four co-captains on offense are running backs Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier and receivers Gunner Romney and Neil Pau'u. On defense, defensive linemen Uriah Leiataua, Lorenzo Fauatea, Tyler Batty, and defensive back D'Angelo Mandell were selected. On special teams, kicker Jake Oldroyd and punter Ryan Rehkow represent the specialist as co-captains.

Last season, BYU named eight captains before the 2020 season: Troy Warner, Isaiah Kaufusi, Khyiris Tonga, Zayne Anderson, Matt Bushman, Lopini Katoa, Brady Christensen, and James Empey. Following Matt Bushman's season-ending injury, quarterback Zach Wilson assumed Bushman's role as team captain.

Center James Empey is the only returning captain this season. Jaren Hall, who was named BYU's starting quarterback last week, is the first quarterback named captain (during the preseason) since Tanner Mangum in 2018.

Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili will be captains for the first time this season.

