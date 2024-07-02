BYU Football in Bottom Half of Big 12 Preseason Media Poll
On Tuesday, the Big 12 preseason media poll was released. BYU was voted to finish 13th out of 16 Big 12 teams. BYU's archrival Utah edged out Kansas State as the preseason media poll favorite. In total, five different teams received first-place votes). Below is the full preseason poll.
2024 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
- Utah (20 first place votes)
- Kansas State (19)
- Oklahoma State (14)
- Kansas (5)
- Arizona (3)
- Iowa State
- West Virginia
- UCF
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- Colorado
- Baylor
- BYU
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- Arizona State
BYU is scheduled to play all five teams that are at the top of the Big 12 preseason poll. On the bright side, BYU will play most of those teams at home. The Cougars are scheduled to play Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arizona at home. Utah is the only team in the top five that BYU will play on the road.
Other 2024 opponents include UCF, Baylor, Houston, and Cincinnati. Among those teams, UCF is the only team in the middle of the preseason poll. The rest of those teams are near the bottom half of the rankings. If BYU hopes to return to bowl eligibility in 2024, games against Arizona State and Houston look like must-win games.
Big 12 media days will take place over the course of two days in Allegiant Stadium. Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah will be present July 9 while Arizona, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas and West Virginia will take the stage July 10.