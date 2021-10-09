BYU Football: Jaren Hall to Start at Quarterback Against Boise State

For the first time since September 18, Jaren Hall will start at quarterback for the Cougars

For the first time since September 18, Jaren Hall will start at quarterback for the Cougars. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news.

Three weeks ago, Hall left the game against Arizona State after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. Hall scampered for 13 yards and a first down before taking a hit to the midsection and leaving the game. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney took over at quarterback for the final three plays of the drive. Hall did not return to the game, and neither did BYU's offense. The time expired on Arizona State's ensuing drive.

Following the win over Arizona State, Hall told the media, "I just got the wind knocked out of me." When asked whether he would be able to play the following week against USF, Hall said yes.

Hall's injury was more severe than initially anticipated. The sophomore missed two consecutive games against USF and Utah State. Baylor Romney started both games at quarterback in Hall's absence. This week, however, Romney will not be available. Romney left the game against Utah State last week with an apparent head injury.

That means third-string quarterback and former four-star recruit Jacob Conover will be Hall's backup against Boise State. Conover played in the second half against Utah State last week. The freshman threw for 45 yards on 5/9 attempts against the Aggies.

Through three games this season, Jaren Hall has completed 51/85 passes for 561 yards including 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

