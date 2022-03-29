BYU Football News & Notes: 3.29.2022

Some notes on the happenings in the world of BYU football

Today is a great day to try something new. On days like today where there are various things going on in the world of BYU football, I'll put together a quick "news & notes" article. If you like (or dislike) this format or have ideas to improve it, let me know on social media. Without further ado, the BYU football news and notes for March 29, 2022.

Battle for Backup Quarterback

Following Monday afternoon's practice, BYU offensive coordinator provided an update on the backup quarterback battle. "Jacob Conover has separated himself a little bit as number two, but the other two are improving every day and I am still giving them reps, so that’s where we stand right now.”

Credit: BYU Photo

“I think the reps are accumulating now because he’s been here long enough, and he’s starting to show he knows what he’s doing," Roderick said on why Conover has stood out this Spring. "It just comes with playing, and the game seems to be slowing down for him a little bit and he’s a talented guy.”

Transfer Portal

Yesterday, BYU freshman linebacker Viliami Tausinga entered the transfer portal. Tausinga signed with the Cougars as part of the 2018 signing class. He committed to BYU over offers from Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, Oregon State, Minnesota, Hawaii, UNLV, and Utah State.

Tausinga served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tonga after graduating from East High School. He arrived home from his mission in April of 2020, and he was officially announced as a member of BYU's football program in June of 2021.

In addition, running back Sione Finau announced on social media that he had entered the transfer portal.

With Tausinga and Finau in the portal, that marks 10 BYU football players that have entered the transfer portal since the end of last season:

Jacques Wilson - DB Bentley Hanshaw - TE Baylor Romney - QB Victory Vaka - DL Cade Parrish - OL Christopher Jackson - WR Caleb Christensen (Returned to BYU) - DB Rhett Riley - QB Viliami Tausinga - LB Sione Finau - RB

New Offer

On Monday, BYU offered 2024 athlete Jason Mitchell II out of California. Mitchell II has been in Utah this week visiting both BYU and Utah. He holds early competing offers from Arizona State, Utah, Maryland, and Notre Dame among others.

Four-Star Visitor

On Monday, BYU hosted four-star tight end and Arizona native Jackson Bowers for an unofficial visit. BYU has been one of the schools contacting Bowers the most since the beginning of his recruitment.

Taysom Hill

On Monday, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill will focus on the tight end position moving forward.

Spring Practices Coming to a Close

BYU will wrap up Spring practices this week with three practices: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Alumni Roster

On Monday, BYU announced the rosters for the Alumni Game at Lavell Edwards Stadium on Thursday night. Current BYU coaches Kalani Sitake, Aaron Roderick, Harvey Unga, and Ed Lamb will participate in the alumni game. The below is from BYU's website:

"The event is free to the public. Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Alumni Game pregame festivities before the alums put their skills and competitive juices on display once again in LaVell Edwards Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Members of the 2022 BYU football team will sign autographs at a Meet & Greet with fans in the stadium following the Alumni Game."

BYUtv will broadcast the Alumni Game live on the BYUtv App and BYUtv.org starting at 6:30 p.m.