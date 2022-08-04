BYU kicks off Fall camp on Thursday, and the Cougars rank first nationally in returning experience. Even though BYU returns a lot of experience, there are various starting jobs and backup jobs that are up for grabs. Here are the position battles to watch during Fall camp.

Backup Quarterback

Credit: BYU Photo

Jacob Conover was listed as the backup quarterback after Spring camp. Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan, who missed time during the Spring due to injury, will try to make a run for the backup spot. Whoever wins this battle will put themselves in a good position to be the starting quarterback next year.

Third-String Running Back

Credit: BYU Photo

Christopher Brooks was named the starting running back coming out of Spring camp with Lopini Katoa as the backup. Barring injury, those two will get most of the carries this season. Miles Davis, Jackson McChesney, and Hinckley Ropati are competing to be the next running back in line.

Davis was named a standout during last Fall camp prior to suffering an injury that kept him out for most of the 2021 season. Jackson McChesney has taken advantage of his limited carries, and Ropati's career has been hampered by injuries.

Backup Wide Receiver

Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua, and Keanu Hill were listed as the starting wide receivers on the offseason depth chart with Kody Epps, Brayden Cosper, and Chase Roberts listed as the backups.

Newcomers Kyson Hall, Dom Henry, Parker Kingston, and Preston Rex will try to crack the two-deep along with returning players like Hobbs Nyberg, Kade Moore, Tanner Wall, and Terence Fall.

Chris Jackson is another name to keep an eye on. Jackson was in the two-deep at wide receiver last year before he entered the transfer portal. Jackson returned to BYU after originally announcing his commitment to Hawaii.

Offensive Line

Clark Barrington was the only outright starter along the offensive line coming out of Spring camp. Kingsley Suamataia is competing for a starting tackle spot - he was listed as a co-starter with Blake Freeland at left tackle and Harris LaChance at right tackle.

Connor Pay was listed as a co-starter at center alongside Joe Tukuafu. Tukuafu was also listed as a co-starter at right guard alongside Campbell Barrington.

BYU is loaded along the offensive line, and the race for starting jobs will be one of the most entertaining storylines to follow.

Tight End/Fullback

Dallin Holker and Isaac Rex were listed as co-starters at tight end. Rex is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the regular season finale, so Holker will likely see more playing time than Rex in the opener. Once Rex is healthy, both Rex and Holker will play key roles in BYU's offense.

Like Holker and Rex, Masen Wake and Houston Heimuli, were listed as co-starters at fullback. Regardless of who wins the starting job, both will be used in BYU's offense.

Flash Linebacker

BYU named outright starters at every defensive position except Flash linebacker; Chaz Ah You and Max Tooley were named co-starters at the Flash linebacker position. Both Ah You and Tooley will play important roles in BYU's defense regardless of who starts against USF.

Backup Defensive End

Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner are the starting defensive ends. Behind them, Alden Tofa and Fisher Jackson are competing for the backup spot behind Batty. Tofa is a veteran that has slowly taken on a larger role throughout his career, and Jackson is someone we have been high on since he showed up at BYU as a PWO.

Behind Tuioti-Mariner, Blake Mangelson and John Nelson are competing for the backup spot. Mangelson came to BYU as a walk-on by way of Juab High School. As a freshman last year, Mangelson appeared in seven games and racked up five tackles, including two tackles for loss. John Nelson has been mentioned as a standout among his peers. Nelson appeared in all 13 games last year as a freshman.

Backup Nose Tackle

Josh Larsen and Atunaisa Mahe are competing for the backup nose tackle position behind starter Caden Haws. Larsen is now listed at 300 pounds on the roster, up from 230 pounds when he committed to BYU out of high school. Mahe has been a fixture on BYU's defensive line when he is healthy. Mahe racked up five tackles for loss, one sack, and one QB hit last season.

Backup Nickel

Jakob Robinson was named the starter at nickel. Jacob Boren and Caleb Christensen are competing for the backup spot behind him.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI