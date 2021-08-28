August 28, 2021
BYU Football: Predicting the Leader in Every Major Stat Category

BYU kicks off the 2021 season one week from today
Author:

BYU kicks off their 2021 season next Saturday. Ahead of the opener against Arizona, let's predict which players will lead the Cougars in every major stat category.

Passing Yards - Jaren Hall

2020 leader: Zach Wilson

Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall was named BYU's starting quarterback for the opener against Arizona. Injuries have kept Hall off the field during his career at BYU. If Hall can stay healthy, he will lead the Cougars in passing yards by a wide margin.

Rushing Yards - Tyler Allgeier

2020 leader: Tyler Allgeier

tyler allgeier

No surprise here. Allgeier averaged 7.5 yards per carry while he ran for 1,130 yards last season. Allgeier will lead the Cougars in rushing again barring injury. Allgeier's sophomore campaign put him firmly on the NFL's radar.

Rushing Touchdowns - Tyler Allgeier

2020 leader: Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier ran for 13 touchdowns last season. It's hard to bet against Allgeier this season. Lopini Katoa will score his share of touchdowns as well - Katoa ran for five touchdowns last season.

Receiving Yards - Neil Pau'u

2020 leader: Dax Milne

Neil Pau'u

Neil Pau'u racked up 603 receiving yards last year. After impressing during fall camp, Pau'u gets my vote to lead the Cougars in receiving this season. 

Receiving Touchdowns - Isaac Rex

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat BYU Football

2020 leader: Isaac Rex

Isaac Rex was downright dynamic in the redzone last season with 12 receiving touchdowns. I expect him to play a major player role again the season, especially in the redzone.

Tackles - Keenan Pili

2020 leader: Isaiah Kaufusi

Keenan Pili was second only to Isaiah Kaufusi in total tackles last season. Pili will be one of the most important players on BYU's defense this season.

Sacks - Tyler Batty

2020 leaders: Isaiah Kaufusi and Tyler Batty

No surprise here. Tyler Batty has the potential to be the best pass-rusher in the Sitake era. Batty missed multiple games due to injury last season, and he still led the Cougars in sacks last season.

Interceptions - Chaz Ah You

2020 leaders: Troy Warner

BYU only had one player with multiple interceptions last season: Troy Warner.

After spending his first few seasons at linebacker, Chaz Ah You will start at strong safety. Ah You has the talent to be a very special player for BYU this season.

