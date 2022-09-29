Skip to main content

BYU Football: Pregame Injury Updates for Utah State

Kalani Sitake provided injury updates ahead of BYU-Utah State. Here is a recap.

  • Malik Moore is out with a hand injury
  • Gunner Romney will play for the first time this season
  • Mason Wake is out
  • Puka Nacua and Chase Roberts are game-time decisions
  • Kaleb Hayes will play
  • Earl Tuioti-Mariner will play

Utah State to Start Backup Quarterback

Utah State is dealing with a key injury at the quarterback position. Utah State will start backup quarterback Cooper Legas against BYU. Legas, a junior from nearby Orem, has appeared in four games for Utah State. This will be Legas' first career start at quarterback. USU starting quarterback Logan Bonner will not dress for the game due to injury.

Now in his third year with the program, Legas is known by Utah State fans as the backup quarterback that led Utah State to victory in the LA Bowl last year. In four games played, he has thrown for 211 yards and he has completed 49% of his passes. Legas has struggled in limited reps this season. He has completed 7/17 passes for 40 yards and 1 interception this year.

How to watch or stream BYU-Utah State

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV/Streaming: ESPN
RADIO (4 p.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame (6 p.m.)/Postgame: BYUtv

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game information

BYU (3-1) vs. Utah State (1-3)
Thursday, Sept. 29
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. MT
Provo, Utah
LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)

When BYU and Utah State face off on Thursday night, it will be a battle of two programs heading in opposite directions. BYU is 24-5 in its last 29 games, ranked no. 19 in the AP poll, and will move to the Big 12 next season. Utah State is 1-3 with consecutive losses to Weber State and UNLV. The Aggies' lone victory came against one of the worst FBS teams in the country: UConn.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_17382878_168390393_lowres
Football

Report: Utah State to Start Backup Quarterback Cooper Legas Against BYU

Legas was recruited by BYU when he prepped at Orem High School

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113642_168390393_lowres
Football

Five Things to Know about no. 19 BYU vs Utah State

The Old Wagon Wheel is at stake for perhaps the final time. Here's what you need to know before the matchup.

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19113641_168390393_lowres
Football

Five Players to Watch Against Utah State

Five players with five storylines to follow on Thursday night against Utah State

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112219_168390393_lowres
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 19 BYU vs Utah State

The 19th ranked BYU Cougars host in-state rivals Utah State

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19110851_168390393_lowres
Football

Where BYU Can Move Up in the Rankings this Weekend

There will be plenty of opportunities to move up in the rankings in week five

By Casey Lundquist
BYU vs Oregon Keenan Pili Logan Lutui
Football

Three Goals for BYU Against Utah State

Three goals that will have BYU moving in the right direction for the October stretch of the schedule

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112889_168390393_lowres
Football

SP+ Predicts Rivalry Between No. 19 BYU and Utah State

The Cougars are heavily favored against in-state rivals Utah State

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112921_168390393_lowres
Football

Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference

Several key players were out against Wyoming and other key players suffered injuries during the game

By Casey Lundquist