BYU Releases Depth Chart for Opener Against Arizona

BYU kicks off their 2021 season against Arizona on Saturday

It's game week - BYU kicks off its 2021 against Arizona on Saturday. Below is BYU's official depth chart for the opener against the Wildcats

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Baylor Romney Jacob Conover

Jaren Hall will start at quarterback against Arizona. Hall has been dynamic in limited opportunities at BYU.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa

Like we saw last season, both Allgeier and Katoa will see a lot of playing time again in 2021.

Wide Receiver

Credit: BYU Photo

Neil Pau'u Keanu Hill

Gunner Romney Chris Jackson

Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua

Highly-touted transfers Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua are listed as co-starters at wide receiver.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Dallin Holker

Fullback

Masen Wake

Isaac Rex was simply fantastic as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Last season, there was a separate two-deep at tight end and fullback. The two positions were combined on the depth chart this season.

Holker competed with Matt Bushman for a starting job when Holker was just a true freshman. Holker had 19 receptions for 235 yards as a freshman in 2018 before he left for his mission in Chile.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. James Empey

2. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance

2. Campbell Barrington

The biggest news? Joe Tukuafu and Connor Pay are listed as co-starters at right guard. Pay was listed as the outright starter coming out of the spring.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Isaiah Herron

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Chaz Ah You

2. Mitchell Price

3. Ammon Hannemann

4. Matt Criddle

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Jared Kapisi

4. Javelle Brown

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis

2. Kaleb Hayes

3. Jaylon Vickers

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen

3. Jacob Boren

Chaz Ah You and Malik Moore will be your starting safeties against Arizona. Keenan Ellis and D'Angelo Mandell locked down the starting jobs at corner.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Drew Jensen

Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson

3. Drew Jensen

Rover

1. Max Tooley OR Ben Bywater

Cinco

1. Morgan Pyper

2. Ammon Hannemann

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

Not too many surprises as far as the individual players at linebacker. Most notably, Ben Bywater is listed as a co-starter at Rover with Max Tooley.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2. Gabe Summers

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Blake Mangelson

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. John Nelson



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson

Outside End

1. Uriah Leiataua

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Fisher Jackson

Tyler Batty, Lorenzo Fauataea, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Atunaisa Mahe, and Uriah Leiataua are your outright starters along the defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Hobbs Nyberg

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Samson Nacua

Not many changes on the specialists depth chart.