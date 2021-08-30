BYU Releases Depth Chart for Opener Against Arizona
It's game week - BYU kicks off its 2021 against Arizona on Saturday. Below is BYU's official depth chart for the opener against the Wildcats
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Baylor Romney
- Jacob Conover
Jaren Hall will start at quarterback against Arizona. Hall has been dynamic in limited opportunities at BYU.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa
Like we saw last season, both Allgeier and Katoa will see a lot of playing time again in 2021.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney
- Chris Jackson
- Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua
Highly-touted transfers Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua are listed as co-starters at wide receiver.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Dallin Holker
Fullback
- Masen Wake
Isaac Rex was simply fantastic as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Last season, there was a separate two-deep at tight end and fullback. The two positions were combined on the depth chart this season.
Holker competed with Matt Bushman for a starting job when Holker was just a true freshman. Holker had 19 receptions for 235 yards as a freshman in 2018 before he left for his mission in Chile.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. James Empey
2. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance
2. Campbell Barrington
The biggest news? Joe Tukuafu and Connor Pay are listed as co-starters at right guard. Pay was listed as the outright starter coming out of the spring.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Isaiah Herron
3. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Mitchell Price
3. Ammon Hannemann
4. Matt Criddle
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Jared Kapisi
4. Javelle Brown
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis
2. Kaleb Hayes
3. Jaylon Vickers
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen
3. Jacob Boren
Chaz Ah You and Malik Moore will be your starting safeties against Arizona. Keenan Ellis and D'Angelo Mandell locked down the starting jobs at corner.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Drew Jensen
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Josh Wilson
3. Drew Jensen
Rover
1. Max Tooley OR Ben Bywater
Cinco
1. Morgan Pyper
2. Ammon Hannemann
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
Not too many surprises as far as the individual players at linebacker. Most notably, Ben Bywater is listed as a co-starter at Rover with Max Tooley.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Lorenzo Fauataea
2. Gabe Summers
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Blake Mangelson
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. John Nelson
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson
Outside End
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Fisher Jackson
Tyler Batty, Lorenzo Fauataea, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Atunaisa Mahe, and Uriah Leiataua are your outright starters along the defensive line.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Hobbs Nyberg
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Samson Nacua
Not many changes on the specialists depth chart.