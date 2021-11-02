BYU Football vs Virginia Takeaways

What a night! Regardless of what anyone says, that game was an absolute blast. In a night that featured 1,322 total yards, 115 points, and BYU covering the over/under and the spread all by themselves, there is a lot to cover. Here are my takeaways from one of my favorite games of the last decade.

1. The offense finally looked like a BYU offense

You know that scene in Christmas story where Ralphie unloads years of pent-up frustration on his red-headed bully? That’s what it felt to watch BYUs offense this week. Up until Saturday, BYU’s offense had frankly been a disappointment relative to the incredible amount of talent on paper coming into this year. The good news is the Cougars decided to cram a season’s worth of production into one night. The 66-point, 734-yard outburst vaulted BYU from 73rd to 44th in points per game, 54th to 37th in total offense, and 37th to 19th in yards per play. BYU's 66-point output is a school record for most points put up against a P5 opponent, which seems like a fitting way to record the 600th win in program history.

2. Super Nacua Bros

When reports surfaced that BYU was landing not one, but both Nacuas, this game is what BYU fans envisioned. The tandem both turned in 107 yards and a touchdown that belonged in a game of twister. Their talent is undeniable, but from a purely cultural perspective, adding these two may be the biggest recruiting win of the independence era. The joy with which they play the game perfectly matches the way Kalani coaches it, and it’s a shame BYU will only have both for a year.

3. BYU legend Tyler Allgeier

It's time to have a serious talk about Tyler Allgeier being a top five running back in BYU history. Many expected him to take a step back from last year due to a new offensive line, a tougher schedule, and more defensive attention following the loss of Zach Wilson. Fast forward nine games later and he is on pace to break Luke Staley’s single-season rushing record by over 50 yards. He needs just 1,472 yards to break Jamaal Williams' career rushing mark, which at his current clip, may be topped in only three years as a starter. That is if he stays in school for another year. Even if he doesn’t, at least we will have the video montage of him bulldozing, dusting, dragging, and Thor’s hammering opponents into the shadow realm.

4. Joe Tukuafu is BYUs most underrated offensive lineman

Clark Barrington is likely the best run blocking offensive lineman BYU has, but Joe Tukuafu might be the most important. In games where Tukuafu plays at least 45 snaps, BYU averages 221.5 yards rushing and 124 yards rushing when he does not. Its hard to quantify the impact of one offensive lineman, but it's clear Tyler Allgeier might owe this man a steak dinner.

5. Tuiaki does, in fact, adjust

After giving up what has to be a program record 357 yards in the second quarter, Ilaisa Tuiaki adjusted. Ironically, the decision that saved the game for the BYU defense is also the one that has drawn the most criticism throughout his tenure. BYU switched to a three-man front and ran zone the rest of the way, as opposed to the man defense which led to five second quarter touchdowns, which averaged 40.2 yards. In the second half, BYUs defense yielded just 140 yards, 7 points, and 2 turnovers, forever putting to bed the theory that Tuiaki does not adjust.

6. Jaren Hall deserves more credit

Hall’s performance was rightfully overshadowed by the greatness of Tyler Allgeier, but in a game that featured a fringe Heisman trophy candidate in Brennan Armstrong, the argument could be made that Jaren Hall was the best QB on the field. The BYU gunslinger out-dueled Armstrong for 349 yards, 4 total touchdowns, and most importantly, 0 turnovers in what was the best game of his young BYU career. It appears Hall is finally healthy, and he has the potential to be special. He is the 10th best quarterback in the country in terms of QBR, 14th best per Pro Football Focus, and won’t face a top-80 secondary the rest of the year.

7. An ode to Uriah Leiataua

The BYU defense will receive a lot of criticism after this week, and rightfully so, but none of that should be pointed at Uriah Leiataua. PFF had him as the second best BYU player on either side of the ball, with an absurd 91.4 grade. When BYU needed someone to step up and make a play on defense, Leiataua was the one who answered the call in the 4th quarter. On a play where he started guarding a tight end outside the numbers, Uriah dashed halfway across the field and delivered a devastating blow to Virginia's Wayne Taulapapa, forcing and recovering a fumble that turned into the game clincher for BYU.

8. This BYU team is special

Let’s do a rundown of adversity this BYU team has faced through in the first 9 weeks of BYU season. Six Power 5 opponents, zero bye weeks, four opponents ranked in the top 35 at the time of the game, 24 contributors missing at least one game due to injury, 3 quarterbacks played, ranked 119th in returning production coming into the year, and through all of it, BYU is 7-2, 5-1 against the Power 5, and ranked 17th in the AP poll. It’s so easy to get caught up in the minutia of the game-to-game frustrations that we fail to take a step back and realize we are witnessing one of the 10 best seasons in BYU history. Enjoy it.