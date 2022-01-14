Skip to main content

BYU Freshman DL Victory Vaka Enters the Transfer Portal

Vaka is a defensive lineman out of California

BYU freshman defensive lineman Victory Vaka has entered the NCAA transfer portal. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news. 

Vaka was a 2021 defensive lineman out of California. Listed at 6'2 350 lbs., Vaka received offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Penn State among others during his recruitment process. BYU was one of the first teams to offer Vaka back in 2019.

In May of 2020, Vaka committed to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Vaka was unable to play his senior season due to COVID-19 restrictions in California, and in November of 2020, Vaka decommitted from Texas A&M. 

A few weeks later, Vaka announced a new top six that included BYU, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, and Vanderbilt. On Christmas of 2020, he committed to Colorado.

Vaka decommitted from Colorado the following January and he declined to sign on the traditional signing day in February. A few months later, BYU offered Vaka as a preferred walk-on with an opportunity to earn a scholarship while at BYU. Vaka bet on himself and committed to the Cougars in April of 2021.

Vaka confirmed on social media that he had enrolled in classes at BYU for the winter semester, but the young defensive tackle prospect ultimately decided to explore his options by entering the transfer portal after a few weeks in Provo. 

Vaka was going to be a true freshman in 2022 - he will be immediately eligible at his next school of choice.

