BYU LB Tate Romney Enters the Transfer Portal

Romney was a highly-touted recruit out of Arizona

On Monday, BYU freshman linebacker Tate Romney entered the transfer portal according to 247Sports. Romney, who spent just one season in the program, was a highly-touted recruit that signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. Tate is the younger brother of BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney and former BYU quarterback Baylor Romney.

Tate appeared in two games this season against USF and Utah Tech. Between those two games, he played just five total snaps.

Tate, Romney 22FTB PRAC 8-8 069

Tate Romney is the fifth BYU player and the first defensive player to enter the transfer portal this season. He joins Dallin Holker, Jacob Conover, Campbell Barrington, and Terrence Fall in the portal.

Linebacker was already a position of need in this recruiting class. Romney's departure makes the need for linebackers even greater. When BYU's new defensive staff is officially in place, expect BYU to pursue multiple linebackers to add for next season.

The Cougars are also expecting to add a few returning missionaries into the linebacker fold before next season. Ace Kaufusi is expected to join the program after using his grayshirt this season. Nathan Hoke and Dallin Havea are two more players that could join the program in time for the 2023 season, depending on when they return home from their missions. Hoke is slated to play linebacker at BYU, Havea could play a multitude of positions including linebacker.

Regardless, BYU's new defensive staff will have its work cut out for them to find linebackers and make up for lost time on the recruiting trail.

