BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Embraces Kicker Jake Oldroyd After Missed Field Goals

With 35 seconds remaining in the game, no. 9 Baylor and no. 21 BYU were tied at 20. BYU had the ball at its own 44 yard line after a holding penalty pushed the Cougars back into their own territory. On the next play, quarterback Jaren Hall put the Cougars in field goal position with a beautiful 37-yard pass to Chase Roberts.

Veteran kicker Jake Oldroyd, whose first collegiate kick was a game-winning field goal in 2016 (not a typo), came onto the field with eight seconds remaining to attempt the game-winning field goal from 35 yards out. He missed wide left.

BYU and Baylor went to overtime. Baylor failed to score on its first possession of overtime, so BYU was a score away from taking down a top 10 team at home for the first time since 1990. BYU went conservative, trusting that the veteran Oldroyd would hit the game winner on his second try.

On fourth down, Oldroyd came out with a chance to redeem himself from 37 yards out and win the game. He missed wide left again. BYU and Baylor went to double overtime.

In the second overtime, BYU's offense scored a touchdown and missed the two-point conversion to give BYU a 26-20 lead.

BYU was one defensive stop away from beating Baylor. The Bears drove all the way down to the four yard line, but a few False Start penalties pushed them back to the 11 where they eventually faced 4th & Goal.

Before the fourth down try, the camera broadcast showed BYU quarterback Jaren Hall kneeling with Jake Oldroyd. After BYU's defense got the stop and won the game, Hall embraced an emotional Oldroyd.

Hall finished the game with 261 passing yards, a touchdown pass, a touchdown reception, and 28 rushing yards. It might be his leadership, however, that will be remembered most.