BYU Signs Productive JUCO Quarterback Jake Retzlaff

On Tuesday, BYU signed one of the most intriguing additions of the 2023 recruiting class. Highly-productive JUCO quarterback Jake Retlzaff signed with BYU. Retzlaff comes to Provo from Riverside City College where he threw for 4,596 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions last season while completing 63% of his passes. Retzlaff spent only one year, his sophomore year, at Riverside City College. He spent his freshman season at Golden West College where he threw for over 3,300 yards as a freshman.

Retzlaff is the fourth new quarterback that will join the program for the 2023 season. He will join Kedon Slovis, Cole Hagen and Ryder Burton as newcomers in the quarterback room. Slovis will be the odds-on favorite to start for BYU, but Retzlaff will have the opportunity to compete for both the starting job and the backup spot.

Retzlaff has very unique arm talent. He can make every throw from various arm angles, and he also has the ability to change speeds and put touch on the football. You can check out a few of his JUCO highlights here.

Retzlaff, who is listed at 6'2 and 200 pounds, reported offers from Hawaii, New Mexico State and UTEP before signing with the Cougars. He is a three-star recruit and he was rated the best JUCO quarterback in the country by ESPN.

Retzlaff has three years to play two, meaning he has two years of eligibility remaining and a redshirt season available. If he redshirts the upcoming season, he would have the opportunity to compete for the starting job for the chance to be BYU's starting quarterback for two years in the Big 12.

The addition of Retzlaff provides depth at quarterback, and it also gives BYU an intriguing prospect to develop in the program. Aaron Roderick has found ways to be productive with various types of quarterbacks at BYU, and Retzlaff has the tools to be very productive in Roderick's offense.

Credit: BYU Photo

Stay tuned for more recruiting and transfer portal news in the coming weeks.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily