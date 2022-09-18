Skip to main content

BYU Slides Seven Spots in the AP Poll Following Loss to Oregon

The Cougars are still in the top 20 after suffering a lopsided loss at Oregon

After a lopsided loss at no. 25 Oregon, BYU dropped seven spots rankings from no. 12 to no. 19. Additionally, Oregon jumped 10 spots from no. 25 to no. 15 following the win. Two other BYU opponents remain in the AP top 25: Baylor at no. 17 and Arkansas at no. 10.

Of the teams in the top 15 that lost yesterday, BYU was the only team that remains in the top 20. Michigan State went from no. 11 to unranked after losing to Washington, and Miami went from no. 13 to no. 25 after losing to Texas A&M.

AP Top 25 - Week Three

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pitt
  25. Miami

The Risers

Following its win over BYU, no. 25 Oregon moved up 10 spots in the poll to no. 15. That was the biggest jump of any team this week.

After a convincing road victory at Auburn, Penn State moved up from no. 22 to no. 14 in the latest rankings. The Nittany Lions are now 3-0 on the season.

Ole Miss, NC State, and Tennessee climbed four spots each in the latest rankings.

The Fallers

Three ranked teams lost yesterday: no. 12 BYU, no. 13 Miami, and no. 11 Michigan State. Michigan State fell out of the top 25. Miami slid all the way to no. 25. Relative to its peers, BYU's slide in the rankings was minor, remaining in the top 20 at no. 19.

