BYU Slides Seven Spots in the AP Poll Following Loss to Oregon

After a lopsided loss at no. 25 Oregon, BYU dropped seven spots rankings from no. 12 to no. 19. Additionally, Oregon jumped 10 spots from no. 25 to no. 15 following the win. Two other BYU opponents remain in the AP top 25: Baylor at no. 17 and Arkansas at no. 10.

Of the teams in the top 15 that lost yesterday, BYU was the only team that remains in the top 20. Michigan State went from no. 11 to unranked after losing to Washington, and Miami went from no. 13 to no. 25 after losing to Texas A&M.

AP Top 25 - Week Three

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pitt Miami

The Risers

Following its win over BYU, no. 25 Oregon moved up 10 spots in the poll to no. 15. That was the biggest jump of any team this week.

After a convincing road victory at Auburn, Penn State moved up from no. 22 to no. 14 in the latest rankings. The Nittany Lions are now 3-0 on the season.

Ole Miss, NC State, and Tennessee climbed four spots each in the latest rankings.

The Fallers

Three ranked teams lost yesterday: no. 12 BYU, no. 13 Miami, and no. 11 Michigan State. Michigan State fell out of the top 25. Miami slid all the way to no. 25. Relative to its peers, BYU's slide in the rankings was minor, remaining in the top 20 at no. 19.

