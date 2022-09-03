Skip to main content

BYU Star WR Gunner Romney Not Available for Season Opener at USF

Romney suffered an injury during fall camp

BYU will be without star wide receiver Gunner Romney against USF. Romney, who suffered an injury during fall camp, is not available on Saturday according to voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell. Romney is week-to-week, meaning his availability for next week's game against Baylor is unknown.

Gunner Romney vs USF

Romney played an important role in BYU's win over USF last season. Romney led the Cougars in receiving with 119 yards on 5 receptions and one touchdown.

Without Romney in the fold, BYU will rely heavily on returning starters Keanu Hill and Puka Nacua. Romney's absence will also provide opportunities for backups Brayden Cosper, Chase Roberts, and Kody Epps. True freshman Parker Kingston is another young wide receiver that made the travel squad.

How to watch or stream BYU vs USF

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPNU
RADIO: BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com
Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

Predicting No. 25 BYU vs USF

How to Watch BYU's Opponents in Week One

BYU Football: USF Preview

No. 25 BYU (0-0) at USF (0-0)
Saturday, Sept. 3
Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EDT
Tampa, Florida
Raymond James Stadium (65,618)

What the analytics are saying

SP+ gives BYU an 84% chance to beat USF with an expected final score of 37-20. At 84% win probability, SP+ is much higher on the Cougars' chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 64.8% chance to beat USF. The difference between the two predictions is likely the weighted value of returning production in the SP+ formula. Returning production, where BYU ranks first in the country, is one of the three pillars of the SP+ formula.

SP+ is also higher on BYU than the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Cougars are 12-point favorites against USF according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 58.5, meaning the implied projected final score is 35-23 in favor of BYU.

