BYU to Debut 'Sailor Coug' Helmet for New Mexico Bowl

The Cougars have worn 13 unique uniform combinations in 13 games

BYU unveiled a new "Sailor Coug" helmet it will wear for the New Mexico Bowl against SMU. Like the uniforms worn against Notre Dame, BYU will wear the all black uniforms with a royal and black helmet. The decal on the black helmets, however, will be the "Sailor Coug" logo in stead of the traditional "Y" logo. This is the first time that BYU has worn this uniform combination.

In addition, BYU will honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach with a pirate sticker. Leach, who recently passed away, was a BYU graduate and played for the BYU rugby team.

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. This season, the Cougars have worn 13 different combinations in 13 games.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

BYU vs USF Lopini Katoa

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

BYU vs Baylor

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU vs Oregon Kody Epps

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

Keanu Hill vs Wyoming

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU vs Utah State Jakob Robinson Ben Bywater

Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

BYU vs Notre Dame Hinckley Ropati
BYU debuted painted helmets against Arkansas. On one side of the helmet, the classic "Y" was replaced with the face of a Cougar.

BYU vs Arkansas

BYU wore the classic royal away uniforms against Liberty.

John Nelson vs Liberty

The Cougars wore the classic royal home uniforms against East Carolina.

Miles Davis vs East Carolina

Against Boise State, BYU wore all white with royal accents.

Jaren Hall vs Boise State

Against Utah Tech, BYU wore all royal with white helmets.

USATSI_19468151_168390393_lowres

Against Stanford, BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets.

USATSI_19512777_168390393_lowres

