BYU to Start Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters at Quarterback in the New Mexico Bowl

Maiava-Peters will make his first career start

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced that quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters will start for BYU at quarterback in the New Mexico Bowl. Maiava-Peters, who has been in the program for three years, has not attempted a pass in a BYU uniform. Sol-Jay was the fourth-string quarterback heading into the season behind Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, and Cade Fennegan. With starter Jaren Hall out with an injury and backup Jacob Conover in the transfer portal, BYU turned to Cade Fennegan and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters in the practices leading up to the bowl game. Fennegan was been dealing with his own ankle injury and, according to Sitake, that "factored into the competition." This will be Sol-Jay's first career start.

Maiava-Peters, Sol-Jay _W3_0616

The bowl game against SMU will be the first time Sol-Jay has appeared in a game since 2020 when he played in mop-up duty against Troy, Navy, and North Alabama. In those three games, Maiava-Peters didn't attempt a pass or run the football.

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters as a Recruit

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters was a Quarterback out of Washington D.C. that signed with BYU as part of the 2020 BYU Recruiting class. Before signing with BYU, Maiava-Peters had offers from programs around the country including Michigan, Utah Oregon, and Virginia among others. He committed to BYU and Coach Aaron Roderick in June of 2019.

BYU quarterbacks, Aaron Roderick
BYU to Debut 'Sailor Coug' Helmets Against SMU

BYU unveiled a new "Sailor Coug" helmet it will wear for the New Mexico Bowl against SMU. Like the uniforms worn against Notre Dame, BYU will wear the all black uniforms with a royal and black helmet. The decal on the black helmets, however, will be the "Sailor Coug" logo in stead of the traditional "Y" logo. This is the first time that BYU has worn this uniform combination.

