BYU Transfer Jacob Conover Commits to Arizona State

Conover is an Arizona native that prepped near Arizona State's campus

Last week, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Only days later, Conover has found his next stop. Conover will return to his home state of Arizona to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Conover was a highly-touted quarterback in the class of 2019 and he led Chandler High School to multiple state championships as a starting quarterback. With this transfer, Conover will have a chance to compete for playing time near his family and friends.

USATSI_19512777_168390393_lowres

After returning home from his mission, Conover joined the BYU football program in time for the 2020 season where he ran the scout team. In 2021, Conover competed for the starting job against Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Conover ended the competition as BYU’s third-string quarterback that season and appeared in just one game against Utah State. Against the Aggies, Conover was 5/9 and he threw for 45 yards.

Conover was BYU’s second-string quarterback behind Jaren Hall for the entirety of the 2022 season. Conover appeared in just one game - the regular season finale at Stanford. Conover attempted just one pass in that game as BYU dominated the game on the ground.

Conover is joining an Arizona State program that will have a new head coach at the helm. The Sun Devils hired former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham a few weeks ago.

From a BYU perspective, Conover's transfer means that BYU isn’t done bringing in new quarterbacks this year. Expect BYU to be extremely active in the transfer portal in search for a new quarterback. Multiple starting-caliber quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal over the last few days and more will enter the portal over the next month.

