BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Home Opener Against Baylor

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its home opener against Baylor. The Cougars will wear all royal, the same combination they wore against Arizona last season. This will be the first time this combination, named the "Royal Color Rush", will have been worn in Lavell Edwards Stadium.

However, the royal helmet will be different from last year. This year's royal helmet will feature a chrome finish instead of a matte finish. More on that below.

BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season.

2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

In 2021, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in total, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU made some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets will feature a gloss finish according to new Director of Football Equipment Josh Hewitt. Those helmets will be debuted later this season.

