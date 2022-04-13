Skip to main content

BYU Wide Receiver Chris Jackson to Transfer to Hawaii

Jackson entered the transfer portal in January

On Wednesday, former BYU wide receiver Chris Jackson committed to the University of Hawaii. Jackson spent two years at BYU before he entered the transfer portal in January.

Jackson signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class out of St. Antonio College in California. During his two-year career at BYU, he racked up 61 receiving yards on 10 catches in limited reps. Jackson was buried on the depth chart behind some very talented players at wide receiver. Wide receiver has been one of the deepest position groups on the roster over the last two seasons. He also played special teams.

Jackson was one of the fastest players on BYU's roster, and he will be able to put his speed on display once he arrives in Hawaii.

BYU returns starting wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua for the 2022 season. Both Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua have the talent to rack up 1,000+ receiving yards this season if they stay healthy. Behind them, Keanu Hill, Kody Epps, and Chase Roberts are competing for the third starting spot. All three of those players were mentioned as standouts during Spring camp.

Behind an experienced offensive line and quarterback, BYU has the potential to be very good on offense in 2022. In addition, BYU added Cal transfer Christopher Brooks at running back to round out the skill positions.

