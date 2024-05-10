BYU Wide Receiver Transfer Devin Downing Commits to Southern Utah
On Thursday, former BYU wide receiver Devin Downing announced his commitment to SUU. Downing, a former American Fork standout, spent one season with the BYU football program. Downing was buried on the depth chart in a crowded wide receiver room at BYU. Transferring to SUU will likely give him a quicker and clearer path to playing time.
Downing signed with BYU clear back in 2020. After a two-year mission and a grayshirt season, Downing joined the program for the 2023 season. Downing didn't have a role on offense in 2023, so he used his redshirt season and will have four years of eligibility remaining at SUU.
Downing is one of a handful of former BYU players that entered the transfer portal in search of more playing time.
