BYU's Bowls Prospects Will Improve When it Joins the Big 12

Better bowl opportunities are ahead in the Big 12

BYU finished the 2022 regular season with a 7-5 record and earned a trip to the New Mexico Bowl. A common complaint during the independence era was the limited postseason opportunities. Luckily for BYU fans, more glamorous bowl games are one the way when the Cougars join the Big 12 this year.

If the Cougars reach bowl eligibility as a member of the Big 12, they could play in as many as eight different bowl games. Today, we look at the BYU's bowl prospects when it joins the Big 12.

Big 12 Bowl Ties

1. Sugar Bowl

USATSI_19705302_168390393_lowres

The winner of the Big 12 (or the highest ranked Big 12 team if champion is in the playoff) plays in the Sugar Bowl. This year, Big 12 champion Kansas lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Opponent: SEC

Payout: $17,000,000 (Payout data)

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

2. Alamo Bowl

Texas, who took third place in the Big 12 this season, played Washington in the Alamo Bowl this year.

Opponent: Pac-12

Payout: $8,252,740

Location: San Antonio, Texas

3. Cheez-it Bowl

Oklahoma represented the Big 12 in the Cheez-it bowl against Florida State this year.

Opponent: ACC

Payout: $6,071,760

Location: Orlando, Florida

4. Texas Bowl

USATSI_19693252_168390393_lowres

Texas Tech took down Ole Miss in this year's Texas Bowl.

Opponent: SEC

Payout: $6,400,000

Location: Houston, Texas

5. Liberty Bowl

Kansas lost to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl this year in an overtime thriller.

Opponent: SEC

Payout: $4,700,000

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

6. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State squared off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Opponent: Big Ten

Payout: $1,625,560

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Five of the six Big 12 bowl games would have paid more than BYU received in the Independence Bowl (payout $2.2M). It's also worth noting that all six games are against power five conferences.

Other Potential Bowls

If the Big 12 needs more bowl games, it can also play in the Armed Forces Bowl or the First Responder Bowl.

