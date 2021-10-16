College GameDay Analysts Pick BYU-Baylor
On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew locked in its picks for BYU-Baylor. Below are their official picks along with some additional comments made during the selections.
David Pollack: David Pollack picked BYU as his "Super Dog" this week. "They [BYU] turned the ball over 7,000 times last weekend, that won't happen again. The are going to win outright against the Baylor Bears," Pollack said.
Fan vote: 58% of the fans picked BYU over Baylor
Desmond Howard: BYU
Jeff Foxworthy (Celebrity guest picker): Baylor
Lee Corso: Baylor
Kirk Herbstreit: Baylor
Game Information
BYU and Baylor will kick off at 1:30 MST on ESPN. BYU is 5-1 and ranked #19 following a loss against Boise State last Saturday. Baylor is also 5-1 with notable wins over Iowa State and West Virginia.
Uniform Information
The Cougars will sport the navy away jerseys with navy helmets.
Baylor will wear green with a sailor Bear logo on its helmet:
In response to the sailor logo, the Cougars added a sailor logo to the back of their helmet as well.
Broadcast Information
TV: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
RADIO: BYU Sports Network
BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv
