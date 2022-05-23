Skip to main content

Early Betting Line Released for BYU's Opener at South Florida

The Cougars are favored in their season opener at USF

The start of the 2022 college football season is less than 100 days away. On Sunday, Circa Sports released opening betting lines for the first weeks (week 0 and week 1) of the college football season. Included among the betting lines was the Cougars' opener at South Florida.

BYU opened as a 12-point favorite over South Florida and the over/under was set at 57.5. In other words, Circa Sports expects BYU to win by a score of 35-23.

Last year, BYU hosted the Bulls in late September. The Cougars cruised to a 35-27 victory in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated. BYU jumped out to a 21-0 lead and maintained a two-score lead until the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. BYU got the ball back with a 35-27 lead and ran out the clock.

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, BYU-USF will be a battle of two of the most experienced teams in the country. BYU ranks second in Connelly's returning production rankings and USF ranks third.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gunner Romney vs USF

Notable Betting Lines Around the Country

Here are a few notable opening lines around the country:

  1. Ohio State is a two touchdown favorite over Notre Dame; BYU takes on Notre Dame in October
  2. Utah-Florida is a pick'em
  3. Georgia is a 17-point favorite over Oregon; BYU takes on the Ducks in September
  4. Boise State is a five-point underdog against Oregon State
  5. Arkansas is a seven-point favorite over Cincinnati
  6. Alabama is a 37-point favorite over Utah State in week one
  7. Liberty is a three-point favorite over Southern Miss; BYU travels to Liberty later in the season

More Cougs Daily

Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal
Recruiting

BYU Football Recruits Weigh in on their Favorite Uniform Combinations

BYU has worn more than 15 uniform combinations in the Independence era

By Casey LundquistMay 20, 2022
Hunter Clegg BYU unofficial visit
Recruiting

Nine Four-Star Recruits that Have Listed BYU Among Finalists

Various four-star recruits have included BYU among their final schools

By Casey LundquistMay 18, 2022
IMG_2411 (2)
Recruiting

BYU Makes the Cut for Coveted OL Prospect Ethan Thomason

Thomason holds over 15 competing offers

By Casey LundquistMay 17, 2022
Cameron Johnson Headshot
Recruiting

Cameron Johnson Talks BYU Official Visit and Decision Timeline

Cameron Johnson is a tight end out of El Camino Community College

By Casey LundquistMay 15, 2022
byu football helmet
Recruiting

Texas Running Back Landen Chambers Talks BYU Offer

Chambers set multiple rushing records at his high school in Texas last season

By Casey LundquistMay 14, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Recruiting

BYU Dishes Out a Dozen More Scholarship Offers

The Cougars have now offered 21 prospects since the start of the evaluation period

By Casey LundquistMay 13, 2022
Walker Lyons headshot 2
Recruiting

Four-Star Tight End Walker Lyons Locks in BYU Official Visit

Lyons is one of the top five 2023 tight ends in the country

By Casey LundquistMay 12, 2022
Samson Nacua vs Utah State
Football

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Releases Statement Regarding the BYU-Utah State Football Series

Utah State was one of four 2023 nonconference games remaining on BYU's schedule

By Casey LundquistMay 12, 2022