Early Betting Line Released for BYU's Opener at South Florida
The start of the 2022 college football season is less than 100 days away. On Sunday, Circa Sports released opening betting lines for the first weeks (week 0 and week 1) of the college football season. Included among the betting lines was the Cougars' opener at South Florida.
BYU opened as a 12-point favorite over South Florida and the over/under was set at 57.5. In other words, Circa Sports expects BYU to win by a score of 35-23.
Last year, BYU hosted the Bulls in late September. The Cougars cruised to a 35-27 victory in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated. BYU jumped out to a 21-0 lead and maintained a two-score lead until the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. BYU got the ball back with a 35-27 lead and ran out the clock.
According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, BYU-USF will be a battle of two of the most experienced teams in the country. BYU ranks second in Connelly's returning production rankings and USF ranks third.
Read More
Notable Betting Lines Around the Country
Here are a few notable opening lines around the country:
- Ohio State is a two touchdown favorite over Notre Dame; BYU takes on Notre Dame in October
- Utah-Florida is a pick'em
- Georgia is a 17-point favorite over Oregon; BYU takes on the Ducks in September
- Boise State is a five-point underdog against Oregon State
- Arkansas is a seven-point favorite over Cincinnati
- Alabama is a 37-point favorite over Utah State in week one
- Liberty is a three-point favorite over Southern Miss; BYU travels to Liberty later in the season