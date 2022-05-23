Early Betting Line Released for BYU's Opener at South Florida

The Cougars are favored in their season opener at USF

The start of the 2022 college football season is less than 100 days away. On Sunday, Circa Sports released opening betting lines for the first weeks (week 0 and week 1) of the college football season. Included among the betting lines was the Cougars' opener at South Florida.

BYU opened as a 12-point favorite over South Florida and the over/under was set at 57.5. In other words, Circa Sports expects BYU to win by a score of 35-23.

Last year, BYU hosted the Bulls in late September. The Cougars cruised to a 35-27 victory in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated. BYU jumped out to a 21-0 lead and maintained a two-score lead until the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. BYU got the ball back with a 35-27 lead and ran out the clock.

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, BYU-USF will be a battle of two of the most experienced teams in the country. BYU ranks second in Connelly's returning production rankings and USF ranks third.

Notable Betting Lines Around the Country

Here are a few notable opening lines around the country: