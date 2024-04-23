Eight Newcomers on the Projected BYU Football Depth Chart
Last year when BYU kicked off the season against Sam Houston State, 12 out of BYU's 22 starters were newcomers to the program. This year, BYU is expecting much more continuity on both sides of the ball.
Earlier this month, we projected the depth chart on both offense and defense. Only eight newcomers were in the projected two deep. Here they are, broken out by starters and backups.
The Starters
On our depth chart, only three newcomers are projected in the starting lineup. All three of them play defense.
- Danny Saili - DL
- Jack Kelly - LB
- Marque Collins - CB
Of all the newcomers, linebacker Jack Kelly is the safest bet to be in the starting lineup. Kelly was one of the best pass rushers in the Big Sky Conference last year and he has already played in Jay Hill's scheme. BYU fans will become very familiar with Jack Kelly this season.
Defensive tackle Danny Saili is one of the biggest players on the roster. He was listed at 360 pounds on the Spring roster. Saili is super talented and his offer sheet reflected that. BYU flipped him from Texas Tech a few days before signing day, and he also picked up competing offers from the likes of Miami and Oklahoma during his recruitment. When he committed to BYU, we said he had the potential to start right away. That hasn't changed.
Cornerback Marque Collins is in the starting lineup for now, but he'll have to hold onto his spot during Fall camp. The starting spot at cornerback opposite of Jacob Robinson is wide open. We gave the nod to Collins given his experience. Collins was a multi-year starter for Jay Hill at Weber State.
The Backups
There are five more newcomers that we have projected as backups. With a good Fall camp, all five of these guys are capable of becoming starters.
- Luke Toomalatai - DL
- Gerry Bohanon - QB
- Ryner Swanson - TE
- Joe Brown - OL
- Tommy Prassas - S
Defensive tackle Luke Toomalatai hasn't joined the program yet, but he will factor into the two-deep as soon as he gets to Provo. Even if he doesn't start, he will likely see the field.
As of this writing, we expected Jake Retzlaff to win the starting quarterback spot. Gerry Bohanon, however, could change that with a good Summer.
Ryner Swanson is the most physically gifted tight end on the roster. We expect Swanson to see the field as a true freshman.
True freshman Joe Brown impressed the staff when he got off his mission - he was in really good shape. Brown might not be ready to take a starting spot yet only one year removed from the mission field, but we expect his name on the two-deep. He's a future starter along the offensive line.
True freshman Tommy Prassas drew consistent praise during his first Spring camp at BYU. Prassas is part of a loaded safety room, but we believe he can make the two-deep.
The Guys on the Fringe
There is another handful of newcomers that are narrowly outside the two-deep. With a great Fall camp, they could find themselves competing for a spot.
- Pokaiaua Haunga - RB
- Cody Hagen - WR
- Ephraim Asiata - DE
- Sani Tuala - DE
- Tre Alexander - CB
- Faletau Satuala - S
Pokaiaua Haunga has impressed during his short time on campus. Coach Kalani Sitake even compared him to Reno Mahe.
Cody Hagen, a former four-star recruit, will get back from his mission soon. Since he only has a few months to prepare for Fall camp and BYU returns a lot of experience at wide receiver, we don't have him in the two-deep. Hagen is too talented to not factor in down the road. Remember the name for the 2025 season.
Faletau Satuala is another incredibly talented true freshman. The four-star recruit picked BYU during the All-American game in January. Satuala will have to learn the playbook quickly. If he does, he will be too talented to keep off the two-deep.
BYU needs more talent at defensive end. Ephraim Asiata and Sani Tuala provide that. Asiata is a little thin right now, otherwise he would probably be in the two-deep. Tuala will be one of the most physically gifted players on the roster, but he is new to football and he was unable to participate in Spring camp. If Tuala learns the playbook, he could be in the rotation right away.
Tre Alexander is talented enough to play right away, but he's thin right now. With a good Summer in the weight and conditioning program, he could play himself into the two-deep.