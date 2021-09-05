ESPN FPI Predicts BYU-Utah

FPI predicts BYU-Utah and the rest of BYU's 2021 schedule

It's rivalry week. After a weird week one in college football, BYU is 1-0 after holding on to beat Arizona 24-16. BYU will host Utah on Saturday night - the Utes are 1-0 with a victory over Weber State.

Following last week's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the remainder of BYU's 2021 schedule. Below are the updated FPI predictions for BYU.

Date, Opponent, BYU Win Probability

9/11 vs Utah - 43.3% (Was originally 53%)

Following week one, FPI dropped BYU's win probability from 53% to 43% against the Utes. Why would it drop after a win? FPI originally expected BYU to beat the Wildcats by more than eight points.

All things considered, FPI believes BYU-Utah is a tossup with Utah as a slight favorite.

9/18 vs Arizona State - 53.6% (Was originally 55%)

No major changes to the prediction against Arizona State. FPI still views that game as a tossup.

9/25 vs USF - 92.4% (Was originally 88%)

USF lost 45-0 to NC State this weekend. Following that game, FPI increased BYU's win probability.

10/1 @ Utah State - 81.2% (Was originally 88%)

Utah State beat Washington State on the road this weekend.

10/9 vs Boise State - 67.9% (Was originally 79%)

10/16 @ Baylor - 36.7% (Was originally 41%)

10/23 @ Washington State - 55.0% (Was originally 65%)

10/30 vs Virginia - 54.2% (Was originally 63%)

11/6 vs Idaho State - 99.0% (Was originally 99%)

11/20 @ Georgia Southern - 81.4% (Was originally 68%)

11/27 @ USC - 22.8% (Was originally 31%)