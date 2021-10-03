October 3, 2021
ESPN FPI Predicts the Remainder of BYU's 2021 Schedule

FPI favors BYU in all but two of their remaining seven games
BYU came into this week ranked no. 13 in the AP poll. Now the Cougars are 5-0 with an opportunity to crack the top 10 in Sunday's updated AP poll. The Cougars watched five(!) teams lose this weekend that were ranked in front of them. 

  1. No. 3 Oregon fell to Stanford
  2. No. 10 Florida lost to Kentucky 
  3. No. 9 Notre Dame suffered a home loss at the hands of no 7 Cincinnati 
  4. No. 12 Ole Miss was blown out by no. 1 Alabama. 
  5. No. 8 Arkansas was shut out in a road loss at no. 2 Georgia

Winning is not easy in college football, even for the teams ranked in the top 25. However, BYU has managed to start consecutive seasons 5-0 for the first time in program history. They are 16-1 dating back to the start of the 2020 season.

Following this weekend's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the remainder of BYU's 2021 schedule. FPI favors BYU in all but two of their remaining seven games. Below are the updated FPI predictions for BYU.

Date, Opponent, BYU Win Probability

10/9 vs Boise State - 65.0% (Was 53.5% last week)

Boise State is 2-3 and they are coming off a disappointing loss against Nevada. 

10/16 @ Baylor - 35.9% (Was 29.1% last week)

Baylor's undefeated season came to an end this weekend with a loss at no. 19 Oklahoma State. FPI upgraded BYU's win probability in this game, but it still favors Baylor at home.

10/23 @ Washington State - 70.3% (Was 74.5% last week)

10/30 vs Virginia - 61.4% (Was 60.6% last week)

11/6 vs Idaho State - 99.3% (Was 99.0% last week)

11/20 @ Georgia Southern - 85.2% (Was 87.0% last week)

11/27 @ USC - 33.5% (Was 35.2% last week)

