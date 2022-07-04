Skip to main content

Five Things to Enjoy During the Final Season of Independence

The last season of independence represents the end of an era for the BYU football program

While Americans are celebrating Independence Day, the BYU football program is preparing for its final season as an independent football program. The Cougars, who declared their independence back in 2011, are set to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. This change will be a major step forward for the program, but there are a few benefits to independence that will change once the Cougars are back in a conference. Here are five things BYU football fans should enjoy during the final season 

1. The rivalries

Lopini Katoa vs Utah State in royal classic away

The greatest casualty of conference realignment, at least in this author's opinion, are some of the regional rivalries. During most seasons as an independent, BYU has played Utah, Utah State, and Boise State. Once BYU is in the Big 12, that will change. BYU has already cancelled future games against Utah State and Boise State, and scheduling Utah consistently could be a challenge. Unless Utah is invited to join the Big 12, of course, which has been rumored since UCLA and USC left the PAC-12. 

Even though the Utes aren't on the 2022 slate, BYU fans should enjoy the regional rivalries that are evaporating in college football. BYU-Boise State has featured some fantastic finishes, and The Battle for the Wagon Wheel BYU-Utah State has turned into a fun game in October.

2. Fun road venues

Aleva Hifo vs Wisconsin

Whether it be Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, Wisconsin at Camp Randall, Texas at DKR Texas Memorial, BYU has played in some of college football's most historic venues during independence.

This year, the Cougars will travel to Autzen Stadium to take on the University of Oregon, and they will play Notre Dame in a neutral site game in Vegas. Playing so many different P5 teams has been a fun perk of independence. 

3. New faces in LES

It's been challenging to get P5 teams to agree to play in Provo, but BYU played more marquee games in Lavell Edwards Stadium as time went on. Like the road venues, variety has been a fun perk in the independence era. This year, BYU will take on the likes of Arkansas and Baylor at home. BYU will likely schedule one P5 non-conference opponent per year once it joins the Big 12. That means BYU will only play a non-conference P5 game every other year if it schedules home-and-home agreements.

4. An experienced roster

Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

BYU has the talent and experience on its roster to make the last chapter of independence a memorable one. ESPN's Bill Connelly updated his 2022 returning production rankings and BYU came in first. No team in the country returns more production than BYU. 

Given the daunting 2022 schedule, the Cougars have an opportunity to make a splash on the national stage.

5. The current college football landscape 

When Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC, it had many ripple effects on the college football landscape. In 2023, college football will look different. In 2024, it will look even more different when USC and UCLA are playing in the Big Ten. By 2026, college football could be unrecognizable.

Even though it's imperfect, enjoy the current college football landscape while you can. 

