Former USC and Pitt Quarterback Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

On Friday, BYU added one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football to its 2023 roster. Pitt transfer and former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his plans to transfer to BYU for his final season of eligibility. Slovis, who has one season of eligibility remaining, will be the front runner to start at quarterback for BYU’s first season in the Big 12.

Slovis was one of many quarterbacks that BYU contacted in the transfer portal, and he made his way to Provo for an official visit a few weeks ago. After BYU quarterback Jaren Hall declared for the NFL Draft, Slovis made his move to Provo official. Slovis was also rumored to be looking at UCLA and Oregon State before he committed to BYU.

Recapping Kedon Slovis’ Career

Kedon Slovis was a three-star recruit out of high school who signed with USC in the class of 2019. Slovis exploded onto the scene at USC as a true freshman, throwing for 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions.

After an outstanding true freshman campaign, Slovis was a Heisman candidate heading into the 2020 season. However, Slovis and USC played only six games in a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Slovis was effective in those six games - he led the Trojans to a 5-1 record and threw for 320 yards per game.

In 2021, USC head coach Clay Helton was fired after the first few games of the season and the Trojans spiraled to a 4-8 record. Slovis was in and out of the lineup due to injury and his production took a step backwards. He threw for over 2,100 yards along with 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Following the 2021 season, Slovis entered the transfer portal and he transferred to Pitt for the 2022 season. Slovis experienced some ups and downs at Pitt - his go-to receiver entered the transfer portal and Pitt hired a new offensive coordinator for his only season. Statistically speaking, Slovis had the worst year of his career. He finished with 2,400 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

If BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick can help Slovis return to his earlier form at USC, he has the potential to be the next great quarterback in BYU's offense.

Slovis is the fourth player that BYU has added from the transfer portal. He joins Isaiah Bagnah (Boise State), Aidan Robbins (UNLV), and Will Ferrin (Boise State).

