Four Cougars Make Mel Kiper's Top 10 2023 NFL Draft Rankings by Position

On Tuesday, ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked his top 10 2023 NFL Draft prospects by position. Four BYU Cougars made the cut. Here are the four players named by Kiper and their respective rankings.

Jaren Hall - QB

Hall's efficient 2021 season put him on the radar of NFL scouts. Last year, Hall threw for 20 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions in 10 games played. Jaren Hall ranked no. 6 on Mel Kiper's quarterback rankings behind Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami), Anthony Richardson (Florida), and Will Levis (Kentucky).

Blake Freeland - OL

Blake Freeland, who started all 13 games for BYU at left tackle last season, ranked no. 3 on Mel Kiper's rankings of offensive tackles. Of all the draft eligible tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft, Freeland ranked behind only Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) and Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State).

Clark Barrington - OL

Another multi-year starter along the BYU offensive line, Clark Barrington has been one of the best players on the roster over the last two seasons. Barrington is receiving early NFL Draft attention - he ranked no. 6 on Kiper's top 10 rankings behind Layden Robinson (Texas A&M), Christian Mahogany (Boston College), Andrew Vorhees (USC), Braeden Daniels (Utah), O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida).

Isaac Rex - TE

In the last two seasons at BYU, tight end Isaac Rex has caught 15 touchdown passes. Rex was ranked no. 10 on Kiper's list of top 2023 NFL Draft tight ends.

