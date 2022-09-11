Skip to main content

FPI Predicts BYU-Oregon, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

Following an overtime victory over Baylor, ESPN FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022. Originally, FPI expected BYU to go 7-5. After Saturday, BYU is expected to go 9.1-2.9 in 2022. Below is FPI's BYU-Oregon prediction, along with the updated win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.

USATSI_19026833_168390393_lowres

September 17th - @ Oregon Ducks

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 45.7%

Original win probability: 25.9%

BYU's win probability against went from 26% to 52% after week one. Oregon's FPI rating received a boost after it scored 70 points against Eastern Washington, dropping BYU's win probability dropped to 45.7%. 

Originally, this was the second most difficult game on BYU's schedule according to FPI.

September 24th - vs Wyoming Cowboys

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 95.4%

Original win probability: 86.6%

FPI is very bullish on BYU's chances against Wyoming. The Cougars will host the Cowboys later this month in a battle of former conference foes.

September 29th - vs Utah State Aggies

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 96.2%

Original win probability: 82.0%

BYU will host in-state rival Utah State on a Thursday night. The Aggies are off to a very bad start to the 2022 season.

October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas)

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 40.7%

Original win probability: 18.4%

Still the most difficult game on BYU's schedule according to ESPN FPI. BYU will travel to Las Vegas to take on Notre Dame in Allegiant Stadium. Notre Dame put together a very respectable effort against Ohio State in week one only to lose to Marshall in embarrassing fashion.

October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 55.6%

Original win probability: 46.4%

Arkansas is off to a 2-0 start and looking very formidable. This could potentially be a battle of two top 25 teams next month..

Scroll to Continue

Read More

October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 67.9%

Original win probability: 58.1%

Originally a tossup according to FPI, BYU's win probability now sits at 68%. BYU will be playing its eighth game in eight weeks when it travels across the country to take on Liberty.

October 28th - vs East Carolina Pirates

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 84.2%

Original win probability: 80.0%

East Carolina was a missed field goal away from upsetting no. 13 NC State in week one.

November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 61.9%

Original win probability: 43.0%

Boise State looked sluggish against Oregon State in week one. They beat a below average New Mexico team on Friday. As a result, FPI now likes BYU to beat Boise State in November.

November 19th - vs Utah Tech Trailblazers

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 99.6%

Original win probability: 99.7%

Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State, travels to Provo in late November.

November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 67.2%

Original win probability: 52.9%

A regular season finale at Stanford will wrap up BYU's 2022 slate. Stanford lost by two scores to USC on Saturday.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19025805_168390393_lowres
Football

Predicting BYU's Ranking After Win Over No. 9 Baylor

No. 21 BYU will jump up the ranking following a win over no. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026422_168390393_lowres
Football

Social Media Reactions to BYU's Win Over Baylor

The BYU-Baylor rollercoaster caught social media's attention on Saturday night

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026834_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Embraces Kicker Jake Oldroyd After Missed Field Goals

BYU missed two game-winning field goal tries in its overtime win over no. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
byu football helmet
Recruiting

Four-Star Defender Siale Esera Commits to BYU

Esera has been one of BYU's top 2023 targets for years

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_17175464_168390393_lowres
Football

What College GameDay Said About no. 21 BYU vs no. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
Jaren Hall vs Baylor
Football

No. 21 BYU vs No. 9 Baylor: Preview and Prediction

#21 BYU takes on the #9 Baylor Bears in the highest ranked matchup in Provo in 14 years

By Joe Wheat
Malik Moore vs Baylor
Football

Three Stats that Must Improve for BYU to Beat Baylor

A deep dive into the numbers that need to change for BYU to beat top-10 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18982592_168390393_lowres
Football

National Analysts Pick No. 21 BYU vs No. 9 Baylor

A roundup of BYU-Baylor picks from across the country

By Casey Lundquist