FPI Predicts BYU-Utah State, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
Following a victory over Wyoming, ESPN FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022. Originally, FPI expected BYU to go 7-5. After Saturday, BYU is expected to go 8.7-3.3 in 2022. Below is FPI's BYU-Utah State prediction, along with the updated win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.
September 29th - vs Utah State Aggies
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 95.2%
Original win probability: 82.0%
BYU will host in-state rival Utah State on Thursday night. BYU is highly favored according to FPI with a 95% win probability. The Aggies are off to a very bad start to the 2022 season - their lone win came against the Huskies of UConn. The Aggies lost to UNLV to open conference play last weekend.
October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas)
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 35.1%
Original win probability: 18.4%
Still the most difficult game on BYU's schedule according to ESPN FPI. BYU will travel to Las Vegas to take on Notre Dame in Allegiant Stadium. Notre Dame put together a very respectable effort against Ohio State in week one only to lose to Marshall in embarrassing fashion in week two. The Fighting Irish are now 2-2 on the season.
October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 62.7%
Original win probability: 46.4%
Arkansas suffered a devastating loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Razorbacks squandered multiple scoring opportunities including a potentially game-winning field goal.
October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 61.4%
Original win probability: 58.1%
Originally a tossup according to FPI, BYU's win probability now sits at 61%. BYU will be playing its eighth game in eight weeks when it travels across the country to take on Liberty.
October 28th - vs East Carolina Pirates
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 82.3%
Read More
Original win probability: 80.0%
East Carolina was a missed field goal away from upsetting no. 13 NC State in week one. The Pirates are now 2-2 on the season.
November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 67.5%
Original win probability: 43.0%
Boise State suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of UTEP this weekend. As a result, FPI likes BYU to beat Boise State in November.
November 19th - vs Utah Tech Trailblazers
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 99.6%
Original win probability: 99.7%
Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State, travels to Provo in late November.
November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal
BYU's FPI Win Probability: 61.3%
Original win probability: 52.9%
A regular season finale at Stanford will wrap up BYU's 2022 slate. Stanford lost by three scores to Washington on Saturday.
Follow us for future coverage:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI