Skip to main content

FPI Predicts BYU-Utah State, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

Following a victory over Wyoming, ESPN FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022. Originally, FPI expected BYU to go 7-5. After Saturday, BYU is expected to go 8.7-3.3 in 2022. Below is FPI's BYU-Utah State prediction, along with the updated win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.

USATSI_19113696_168390393_lowres

September 29th - vs Utah State Aggies

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 95.2%

Original win probability: 82.0%

BYU will host in-state rival Utah State on Thursday night. BYU is highly favored according to FPI with a 95% win probability. The Aggies are off to a very bad start to the 2022 season - their lone win came against the Huskies of UConn. The Aggies lost to UNLV to open conference play last weekend.

October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas)

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 35.1%

Original win probability: 18.4%

Still the most difficult game on BYU's schedule according to ESPN FPI. BYU will travel to Las Vegas to take on Notre Dame in Allegiant Stadium. Notre Dame put together a very respectable effort against Ohio State in week one only to lose to Marshall in embarrassing fashion in week two. The Fighting Irish are now 2-2 on the season.

October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 62.7%

Original win probability: 46.4%

Arkansas suffered a devastating loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Razorbacks squandered multiple scoring opportunities including a potentially game-winning field goal.

October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 61.4%

Original win probability: 58.1%

Originally a tossup according to FPI, BYU's win probability now sits at 61%. BYU will be playing its eighth game in eight weeks when it travels across the country to take on Liberty.

October 28th - vs East Carolina Pirates

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 82.3%

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Original win probability: 80.0%

East Carolina was a missed field goal away from upsetting no. 13 NC State in week one. The Pirates are now 2-2 on the season.

November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 67.5%

Original win probability: 43.0%

Boise State suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of UTEP this weekend. As a result, FPI likes BYU to beat Boise State in November.

November 19th - vs Utah Tech Trailblazers

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 99.6%

Original win probability: 99.7%

Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State, travels to Provo in late November.

November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 61.3%

Original win probability: 52.9%

A regular season finale at Stanford will wrap up BYU's 2022 slate. Stanford lost by three scores to Washington on Saturday.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19113802_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Explosive Plays that Carried BYU's Offense Against Wyoming

64% of BYU's offense came from these 10 plays

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112894_168390393_lowres
Football

Top Performers from BYU's Win Over Wyoming

The Cougars cruised in the second half on their way to a 38-24 victory

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19066602_168390393_lowres
Football

How to Watch No. 19 BYU vs Wyoming

How to watch no. 19 BYU and Wyoming in a battle of former conference foes

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18980979_168390393_lowres
Football

Three Keys to a BYU Win Over Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026832_168390393_lowres
Football

Is BYU Using its Tight Ends enough?

A statistical deep-dive on whether or not concerns about BYU's tight end usage are warranted

By Joe Wheat
BYU vs Oregon Jaren Hall
Football

BYU Football: Five Things to Know About Wyoming

5 things to know about BYU's upcoming stand off with the 3-1 Cowboys.

By Joe Wheat
Landen Chambers Headshot
Recruiting

BYU's Duo of Running Back Commits is Attracting Power Five Attention

Power Five schools are trying to sway the pair of BYU running back commits

By Casey Lundquist
Jimmer Fredette Undercover
Basketball

Former BYU Star Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover to Participate in Walk-on Tryouts

A BYU legend made an appearance at BYU basketball's walk-on tryouts

By Casey Lundquist