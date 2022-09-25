FPI Predicts BYU-Utah State, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

Following a victory over Wyoming, ESPN FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022. Originally, FPI expected BYU to go 7-5. After Saturday, BYU is expected to go 8.7-3.3 in 2022. Below is FPI's BYU-Utah State prediction, along with the updated win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.

September 29th - vs Utah State Aggies

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 95.2%

Original win probability: 82.0%

BYU will host in-state rival Utah State on Thursday night. BYU is highly favored according to FPI with a 95% win probability. The Aggies are off to a very bad start to the 2022 season - their lone win came against the Huskies of UConn. The Aggies lost to UNLV to open conference play last weekend.

October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas)

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 35.1%

Original win probability: 18.4%

Still the most difficult game on BYU's schedule according to ESPN FPI. BYU will travel to Las Vegas to take on Notre Dame in Allegiant Stadium. Notre Dame put together a very respectable effort against Ohio State in week one only to lose to Marshall in embarrassing fashion in week two. The Fighting Irish are now 2-2 on the season.

October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 62.7%

Original win probability: 46.4%

Arkansas suffered a devastating loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Razorbacks squandered multiple scoring opportunities including a potentially game-winning field goal.

October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 61.4%

Original win probability: 58.1%

Originally a tossup according to FPI, BYU's win probability now sits at 61%. BYU will be playing its eighth game in eight weeks when it travels across the country to take on Liberty.

October 28th - vs East Carolina Pirates

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 82.3%

Original win probability: 80.0%

East Carolina was a missed field goal away from upsetting no. 13 NC State in week one. The Pirates are now 2-2 on the season.

November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 67.5%

Original win probability: 43.0%

Boise State suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of UTEP this weekend. As a result, FPI likes BYU to beat Boise State in November.

November 19th - vs Utah Tech Trailblazers

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 99.6%

Original win probability: 99.7%

Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State, travels to Provo in late November.

November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 61.3%

Original win probability: 52.9%

A regular season finale at Stanford will wrap up BYU's 2022 slate. Stanford lost by three scores to Washington on Saturday.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI