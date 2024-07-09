How to Watch Kalani Sitake and BYU Football at Big 12 Media Days
Big 12 Media Days kicks off on Tuesday morning, beginning with remarks from commissioner Brett Yormark. BYU and head coach Kalani Sitake will wait until Wednesday to meet with the media. Below is the information you need to watch BYU at Big 12 media days.
How to Watch BYU at Big 12 Media Days
BYU will take the stage on Wednesday. Kalani Sitake will take the main stage at 1 PM Mountain Time. That will be available to watch on ESPN+.
Prior to taking the main stage, Kalani Sitake will join ESPNU at 12:40 PM MT. After Kalani, BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts will be on ESPNU at 12:55 PM MT.
Roberts is one of five BYU players attending Big 12 Media Days. He will be joined by Tyler Batty, Connor Pay, Jakob Robinson, and Darius Lassiter.
2024 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
- Utah (20 first place votes)
- Kansas State (19)
- Oklahoma State (14)
- Kansas (5)
- Arizona (3)
- Iowa State
- West Virginia
- UCF
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- Colorado
- Baylor
- BYU
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- Arizona State
BYU is scheduled to play all five teams that are at the top of the Big 12 preseason poll. On the bright side, BYU will play most of those teams at home. The Cougars are scheduled to play Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arizona at home. Utah is the only team in the top five that BYU will play on the road.
Other 2024 opponents include UCF, Baylor, Houston, and Cincinnati. Among those teams, UCF is the only team in the middle of the preseason poll. The rest of those teams are near the bottom half of the rankings. If BYU hopes to return to bowl eligibility in 2024, games against Arizona State and Houston look like must-win games.