How to Watch No. 19 BYU vs Wyoming

How to watch no. 19 BYU and Wyoming in a battle of former conference foes

On Saturday night, no. 19 BYU hosts Wyoming at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM and will be televised on ESPN2. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to BYU vs Wyoming.

How to watch or stream BYU-Wyoming

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: ESPN2
RADIO (6 p.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame (6 p.m.)/Postgame: BYUtv

USATSI_19066602_168390393_lowres

Game information

BYU (2-1) vs. Wyoming (3-1)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MDT
Provo, Utah
LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)

BYU Uniform

All Navy

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against Wyoming. The Cougars will wear the all navy uniforms with white helmets. This combination was last worn in 2020 against Texas State.

Keys to the Game

1. Make life difficult for Andrew Peasley

Wyoming's starting quarterback is Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley. Peasley is playing his fifth year of college football after appearing in 18 total games for the Aggies from 2018-2021.

BYU's defense can make life difficult for Peasley by putting him in third-and-long situations. Over the course of his career, Peasley has completed just 57% of his passes. He has especially struggled to throw the ball downfield. Peasley is a career 37% passer when throwing the ball 10 more yards downfield.

Wyoming will rely primarily on the running game - the Cowboys have more rushing yards than passing yards this season. BYU must stop the run on first and second down to keep the Cowboys at third and long. If they do, they will have a really good chance to get off the field on third down.

Historically, Peasley has not thrown well under pressure. BYU must be cautious, however, when pressuring Peasley. Peasley has been pressured 23 times this season, but he's only been sacked twice. Meaning over 90% of the time, Peasley will avoid the pressure and run, where he is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season

2. Establish the run

After a dominant performance on the ground in the opener at USF, BYU has struggled to run the ball over the last two weeks. Wyoming's defense will provide a good test for BYU's run game - the Cowboys held Air Force to just 171 rushing yards. Air Force leads the country in rushing with 412 yards per game.

BYU must get back to establishing dominance and physicality in the trenches against Wyoming. Establishing the run is important for tonight and for the rest of the season.

3. Finish red zone trips with touchdowns

BYU currently ranks 108th in the country in red zone scoring percentage. They are in the bottom five in red zone touchdown percentage. The Cougars have struggled to capitalize on red zone opportunities. That is largely driven by BYU's struggles on the ground - throwing lanes get much smaller in the red zone.

BYU needs to figure out its red zone struggles and take advantage of scoring opportunities against Wyoming.

