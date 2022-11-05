How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Boise State on FS2
On Saturday evening, BYU will take on rival Boise State for the last time in the foreseeable future. This is the last scheduled game between these two schools as BYU is set to join the Big 12 in 2023. The game kicks off at 5:00 PM MDT and will be televised on FS2. We would recommend giving yourself time to find the channel before the game starts. As of a few years ago, only 62% of households with cable had FS2. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to BYU vs Boise State.
How to watch or stream BYU-Boise State
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS2
RADIO (3:00 p.m. MT pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Pregame (3:00 p.m. MT pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv
Game information
BYU (4-5) at Boise State (6-2)
Saturday, Nov. 5
Kickoff: 5:00 P.M. MT
Boise, Idaho
Albertsons Stadium (36,387)
Uniform Matchup
For the ninth time in as many games, BYU will wear a different uniform combination against Boise State. BYU will wear its all white uniforms with royal accents against the Broncos.
Boise State will wear its blackout uniforms against BYU.
Weather Report
Cold and rainy weather is expected in Boise, Idaho today. After a chance of rain in the morning, however, it is expected to dry up by game time. Temperatures will be around 45 degrees at kickoff.
