Skip to main content

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Boise State on FS2

As of a few years ago, only 62% of households with cable had FS2

On Saturday evening, BYU will take on rival Boise State for the last time in the foreseeable future. This is the last scheduled game between these two schools as BYU is set to join the Big 12 in 2023. The game kicks off at 5:00 PM MDT and will be televised on FS2. We would recommend giving yourself time to find the channel before the game starts. As of a few years ago, only 62% of households with cable had FS2. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to BYU vs Boise State.

How to watch or stream BYU-Boise State

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS2

RADIO (3:00 p.m. MT pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Pregame (3:00 p.m. MT pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv

Game information

BYU (4-5) at Boise State (6-2)
Saturday, Nov. 5
Kickoff: 5:00 P.M. MT
Boise, Idaho
Albertsons Stadium (36,387)

Uniform Matchup

For the ninth time in as many games, BYU will wear a different uniform combination against Boise State. BYU will wear its all white uniforms with royal accents against the Broncos. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boise State will wear its blackout uniforms against BYU.

Weather Report

Cold and rainy weather is expected in Boise, Idaho today. After a chance of rain in the morning, however, it is expected to dry up by game time. Temperatures will be around 45 degrees at kickoff. 

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Credit: BYU Photo
Basketball

Six Takeaways from the BYU Basketball Exhibition Game

BYU put up 109 points in a win over Ottawa

By Casey Lundquist
Neil Pau'u vs Boise State all navy
Football

What the Analytics are Saying About BYU's Chances against Boise State

By Casey Lundquist
West Virginia Big 12 logo
Football

Report: Big 12 Reaches New Media Deal, Increases Annual Payout

Brett Yormark called his shot and delivered in his first weeks as the Big 12 commissioner

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19240504_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football: Seven Steps to Big 12 Preparedness

Preparing for the Big 12 starts with turning around the 2022 season

By Casey Lundquist
John Nelson vs Liberty
Football

What the Analytics are Saying About BYU vs East Carolina

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_10361219_168390393_lowres
Football

Five Years Later, BYU Faces a Similar Test Against East Carolina

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19239402_168390393_lowres
Football

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Liberty

All the information you need to watch or stream BYU vs Liberty

By Casey Lundquist
IMG_3441
Recruiting

BYU Offers 2023 DL David Tangilanu

Tangilanu is a defensive lineman out of Menlo Park, California

By Casey Lundquist