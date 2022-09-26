Skip to main content

Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference

Several key players were out against Wyoming and other key players suffered injuries during the game

On Saturday night against Wyoming, BYU was without several starters like Gunner Romney, Max Tooley, Earl Tuioti-Mariner and Gabe Summers. Throughout the course of the game, key players like Puka Nacua, Kingsley Suamataia, Malik Moore, Chase Roberts, and Josh Larsen left the game with injuries. During Monday's press briefing, head coach Kalani Sitake provided a few injury updates ahead of BYU's game against Utah State on Thursday night. 

It's important to caveat that BYU only provides concrete injury updates if a player suffers a season-ending injury. If the injury is not season ending, return timelines and injury updates are kept vague. With that in mind, injury updates during a press conference should be taken with a grain of salt.

Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney has not played this season after suffering an injury during Fall camp. "Gunner is closer than we've ever been," said Sitake on Monday. "One of these weeks it's going to work, we're hoping it will be this week."

Romney participated in the first portion of warmups against Wyoming but he did not dress.

Coach Roderick says he expects Gunner to play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kingsley Suamataia 

Coach Sitake said starting right tackle Kingsley Suamataia "should be back" against Utah State. Suamataia left the game with an ankle injury. He received an x-ray to check for a fracture - fortunately the x-ray indicated no fracture.

Max Tooley, Gabe Summers, Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Coach Sitake said Max Tooley, Gabe Summers, and Earl Tuioti-Mariner will return for Utah State.

Puka Nacua

Coach Sitake didn't have an injury update for Puka Nacua nor did he provide a return timeline. It appears that the injury he suffered against Wyoming was not season ending. "Puka we're still evaluating as well," Sitake said on Monday.

Chase Roberts

Coach Roderick said Chase Roberts "could have played" against Wyoming but he "was a little banged up...he'll be fine. He's going to play."

Malik Moore

Starting safety Malik Moore suffered a hand injury against Wyoming. Coach Sitake said BYU is in "wait-and-see" mode with Moore.

Austin Riggs

Long snapper Austin Riggs suffered a hand injury against Wyoming. He will be out for "a significant amount of time" according to Kalani.

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19113802_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Running Back Miles Davis Promoted to Co-Starter

On the latest depth chart, Davis was listed next to the starting running backs with an "OR"

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112894_168390393_lowres
Football

Eight Takeaways from BYU Football's win over Wyoming

Generationally good QB play, generationally bad officiating, and one DB who should think about retirement

By Joe Wheat
Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Rivalry Against Utah State

The Cougars will wear a classic look at home against the Aggies

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19110851_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Stays at 19 in New AP Poll

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112893_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win vs Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113696_168390393_lowres
Football

FPI Predicts BYU-Utah State, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113802_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Explosive Plays that Carried BYU's Offense Against Wyoming

64% of BYU's offense came from these 10 plays

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112894_168390393_lowres
Football

Top Performers from BYU's Win Over Wyoming

The Cougars cruised in the second half on their way to a 38-24 victory

By Casey Lundquist