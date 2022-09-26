Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference

On Saturday night against Wyoming, BYU was without several starters like Gunner Romney, Max Tooley, Earl Tuioti-Mariner and Gabe Summers. Throughout the course of the game, key players like Puka Nacua, Kingsley Suamataia, Malik Moore, Chase Roberts, and Josh Larsen left the game with injuries. During Monday's press briefing, head coach Kalani Sitake provided a few injury updates ahead of BYU's game against Utah State on Thursday night.

It's important to caveat that BYU only provides concrete injury updates if a player suffers a season-ending injury. If the injury is not season ending, return timelines and injury updates are kept vague. With that in mind, injury updates during a press conference should be taken with a grain of salt.

Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney has not played this season after suffering an injury during Fall camp. "Gunner is closer than we've ever been," said Sitake on Monday. "One of these weeks it's going to work, we're hoping it will be this week."



Romney participated in the first portion of warmups against Wyoming but he did not dress.

Coach Roderick says he expects Gunner to play.

Kingsley Suamataia

Coach Sitake said starting right tackle Kingsley Suamataia "should be back" against Utah State. Suamataia left the game with an ankle injury. He received an x-ray to check for a fracture - fortunately the x-ray indicated no fracture.

Max Tooley, Gabe Summers, Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Coach Sitake said Max Tooley, Gabe Summers, and Earl Tuioti-Mariner will return for Utah State.

Puka Nacua

Coach Sitake didn't have an injury update for Puka Nacua nor did he provide a return timeline. It appears that the injury he suffered against Wyoming was not season ending. "Puka we're still evaluating as well," Sitake said on Monday.

Chase Roberts

Coach Roderick said Chase Roberts "could have played" against Wyoming but he "was a little banged up...he'll be fine. He's going to play."

Malik Moore

Starting safety Malik Moore suffered a hand injury against Wyoming. Coach Sitake said BYU is in "wait-and-see" mode with Moore.

Austin Riggs

Long snapper Austin Riggs suffered a hand injury against Wyoming. He will be out for "a significant amount of time" according to Kalani.