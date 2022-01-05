Looking at BYU's Bowl Prospects When it Joins the Big 12

BYU's bowl prospects will improve when it joins the Big 12

BYU finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-2 record including six victories over Power Five teams. Fans and players alike were disappointed when the Cougars missed the cut for a NY6 bowl and ended up in the Independence Bowl. Luckily for BYU fans, more glamorous bowl games are one the way when the Cougars join the Big 12 in 2023.'

If the Cougars reach bowl eligibility as a member of the Big 12, they could play in as many as eight different bowl games. Today, we look at the BYU's bowl prospects when it joins the Big 12.

Big 12 Bowl Ties

1. Sugar Bowl

The winner of the Big 12 (or the highest ranked Big 12 team if champion is in the playoff) plays in the Sugar Bowl. This year, Big 12 champion Baylor beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Opponent: SEC

Payout: $17,000,000 (Payout data)

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

2. Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma, who took third place in the Big 12 this season, played Oregon in the Alamo Bowl this year.

Opponent: Pac-12

Payout: $8,252,740

Location: San Antonio, Texas

3. Cheez-it Bowl

Idaho State represented the Big 12 in the Cheez-it bowl against Clemson this year.

Opponent: ACC

Payout: $6,071,760

Location: Orlando, Florida

4. Texas Bowl

Kansas State took down LSU in this year's Texas Bowl.

Opponent: SEC

Payout: $6,400,000

Location: Houston, Texas

5. Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech took down Mississippi State in this year's Liberty Bowl.

Opponent: SEC

Payout: $4,700,000

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

6. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia squared off against Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Opponent: Big Ten

Payout: $1,625,560

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Five of the six Big 12 bowl games would have paid more than BYU received in the Independence Bowl (payout $2.2M). It's also worth noting that all six games are against power five conferences.

Other Potential Bowls

If the Big 12 needs more bowl games, it can also play in the Armed Forces Bowl or the First Responder Bowl.