    Looking at BYU's Bowl Prospects When it Joins the Big 12

    BYU's bowl prospects will improve when it joins the Big 12

    BYU finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-2 record including six victories over Power Five teams. Fans and players alike were disappointed when the Cougars missed the cut for a NY6 bowl and ended up in the Independence Bowl. Luckily for BYU fans, more glamorous bowl games are one the way when the Cougars join the Big 12 in 2023.'

    If the Cougars reach bowl eligibility as a member of the Big 12, they could play in as many as eight different bowl games. Today, we look at the BYU's bowl prospects when it joins the Big 12.

    Big 12 Bowl Ties

    1. Sugar Bowl

    The winner of the  Big 12 (or the highest ranked Big 12 team if champion is in the playoff) plays in the Sugar Bowl. This year, Big 12 champion Baylor beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

    Opponent: SEC

    Payout: $17,000,000 (Payout data)

    Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

    2. Alamo Bowl

    Oklahoma, who took third place in the Big 12 this season, played Oregon in the Alamo Bowl this year.

    Opponent: Pac-12

    Payout: $8,252,740

    Location: San Antonio, Texas

    3. Cheez-it Bowl

    Idaho State represented the Big 12 in the Cheez-it bowl against Clemson this year.

    Iowa State vs Clemson Cheez-it bowl

    Opponent: ACC

    Payout: $6,071,760

    Read More

    Location: Orlando, Florida

    4. Texas Bowl

    Kansas State took down LSU in this year's Texas Bowl.

    Opponent: SEC

    Payout: $6,400,000

    Location: Houston, Texas

    5. Liberty Bowl

    Texas Tech took down Mississippi State in this year's Liberty Bowl.

    Opponent: SEC

    Payout: $4,700,000

    Location: Memphis, Tennessee

    6. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    West Virginia squared off against Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

    Opponent: Big Ten

    Payout: $1,625,560

    Location: Phoenix, Arizona

    Five of the six Big 12 bowl games would have paid more than BYU received in the Independence Bowl (payout $2.2M). It's also worth noting that all six games are against power five conferences.

    Other Potential Bowls

    If the Big 12 needs more bowl games, it can also play in the Armed Forces Bowl or the First Responder Bowl.

