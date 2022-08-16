National Analysts Name BYU-Baylor One of the Best Nonconference Games in 2022

The 2022 college football season is inching closer, and BYU kicks off its 2022 season at USF in 18 days. Ahead of the 2022 college football season, national college football analysts Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, and Dan Wetzel ranked the 18 best non-conference games of the season on their podcast. BYU's home game against Baylor on September 10th made the cut.

"The Bears offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who is the former BYU coordinator, will be returning to the old stomping grounds in Provo and it should be a good one." Ross Dellenger said. "Baylor, you know, high expectations after winning the Big 12 and BYU has been getting it rolling pretty good, so it should be a good one."

"I'm glad you mentioned BYU because they have a really cool schedule," added Yahoo! Sports analyst Dan Wetzel. "[The Cougars] host Baylor. they host Arkansas, they play Notre dame in Las Vegas, they are at Oregon, they are at Stanford, they are at Boise State. That rivalry is always really good."

"That BYU-Boise State rivalry sneaky good rivalry out West. Always really good games and they're always screwing each other's seasons up. One of them has got it popping. And then they play and it goes all wrong. But Arkansas-BYU is a great game as well. So good on BYU to really play hard there." - Dan Wetzel

This year's BYU-Baylor game will be the second game of a home-and-home series. Last year, Baylor beat a ranked BYU team in Waco 24-38 before going on to win the Big 12. Beginning in 2023, BYU and Baylor will be conference foes when the Cougars officially join the Big 12.

