National Analysts Pick No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

Coming off a top ten win against Baylor, no. 12 BYU travels to no. 25 Oregon to take on the Ducks. As of this writing, Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite favorite according to the betting lines. As one of the marquee college football matchups of the weekend, national analysts across the country have been locking in their BYU-Oregon predictions. Below is a recap of the their predictions.

National Analysts Pick BYU-Oregon

Bruce Feldman - The Athletic

The Cougars looked good against Baylor and can handle a tough road environment. I think the Ducks are still working out the kinks and trying to find an identity.

Pick: BYU 35, Oregon 30

Pat Forde - Sports Illustrated (via the College Football Enquirer podcast)

Pick: Oregon to win and cover the spread

Ross Dellenger - Sports Illustrated (via the College Football Enquirer podcast)

"I'm going with the Bears getting those points," Dellengar said on the College Football Enquirer podcast. "I feel like [Baylor] is in a little different place, the program in general...I think BYU probably got the more impressive win by going on the road to South Florida, that kind of a cross country trip. But I'll take the Bears in probably a pretty close game."

Pick: Oregon to win and cover the spread

Dan Wetzel - Yahoo! Sports (via the College Football Enquirer podcast)

"I will take BYU. Huge game by the way for BYU. If they beat Oregon at Oregon, they then get Wyoming, Utah state, they play Notre game and we don't know what team that will be. That's gonna be, but that's a much more winnable game than it looked in Vegas. They get Arkansas to visit in the middle of October, would be potentially a top-10 matchup. And then they finish with Liberty, East Carolina, at Boise. Utah Tech, Stanford...Like BYU got this sneaky playoff resume laying there. So I'm gonna take BYU with this."

Pick: BYU

Stewart Mandel - The Athletic

"BYU is coming off a hard-fought double-overtime win against Baylor and must now turn around and play another Top 25 team on the road. We should find out whether Oregon’s miserable opening performance was an aberration or a sign of trouble ahead for the Ducks. I’m of the inclination it was more the latter."

Pick: BYU 27, Oregon 24

Steve Lassan - Athlon Sports

Pick: Oregon

Mark Ross - Athlon Sports

Pick: Oregon

Ben Weinrib - Athlon Sports

Pick: BYU

Kerry Miller - Bleacher Report

"Oregon didn't do so well in its last game against a ranked opponent, as it was blown out of the water by Georgia in Week 1.Struggling on offense against the Bulldogs was to be expected, but giving up 439 passing yards and seven touchdowns on defense was not part of the plan when Dan Lanning was hired. The Ducks did bounce back with a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington, but that didn't erase the troubles of the first game.BYU has looked mighty good, even beating Baylor last week without key receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. It's unclear whether either will be available, but I'd feel much more confident in my Cougars pick if they do suit up.""

Pick: BYU 34, Oregon 27

Bill Bender - Sporting News

"The Cougars' schedule is ridiculous. This week, the show continues at Oregon. The line has bounced all around from its open at -6.5, but it's trending back toward the Ducks. These teams haven't played since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. This will be a down-to-the-wire-game."

Pick: BYU 24, Oregon 31