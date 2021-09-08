September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Pat Forde Picks BYU-Utah

Pat Forde is the national college football writer for Sports Illustrated
Author:

Pat Forde, the national college football writer for Sports Illustrated, submitted his pick for the BYU-Utah game. Forde is one of the first national analysts to pick the Cougars over the Utes on Saturday.

Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

Below is a snippet from Forde's column.

It wasn’t until the 21st meeting that BYU won. The Utes have won nine straight, which is one reason their fans love Kyle Whittingham. Does the series have a nickname? The Holy War. What’s at stake this year? Both teams got off to 1–0 starts, BYU beating Arizona and Utah beating FCS Weber State. The Cougars are on their way to the Big 12 and would love to follow last year’s 11–1 season with another strong one. They had the better team last year but didn’t get to play the Holy War. The Utes are gunning for an eighth straight winning season and their 16th in the last 18. Who is favored? Utah by seven. Dash pick: BYU, 21; Utah, 19.

The Cougars and the Utes kick off on Saturday at 8:15 PM MST on ESPN. Over the last ten BYU-Utah games, eight of the games were decided by eight points or less.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

Pat Forde Picks BYU-Utah

Pat Forde is the national college football writer for Sports Illustrated

Matt Bushman BYU Football against Utah Utes

SP+ Predicts BYU-Utah

ESPN's Bill Connelly cements his BYU-Utah prediction

USATSI_16692520_168390393_lowres

BYU Receives Votes in Both Major Polls

BYU received votes in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll

kalani sitake

Roy High School's Parker Kingston Commits to BYU

USATSI_16692336_168390393_lowres

Injury Updates Coming out of Monday's Press Briefing

BYU defensive back Keenan Ellis is trending in the right direction after suffering an injury against Arizona

Neil Pau'u vs Arizona

BYU Releases Depth Chart for Rivalry Game Against Utah

BYU made a few injury-related changes to the depth chart for the home opener against Utah

BYU Football Dax Milne vs Utah

BYU Unveils Uniform for Home Opener Against Utah

chaz ah you vs arizona

Behind the Scenes of BYU's 24-16 Win Over Arizona

BYU defensive back Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind the scenes of BYU's win over Arizona in the season opener