Pat Forde Picks BYU-Utah

Pat Forde, the national college football writer for Sports Illustrated, submitted his pick for the BYU-Utah game. Forde is one of the first national analysts to pick the Cougars over the Utes on Saturday.

Below is a snippet from Forde's column.

It wasn’t until the 21st meeting that BYU won. The Utes have won nine straight, which is one reason their fans love Kyle Whittingham. Does the series have a nickname? The Holy War. What’s at stake this year? Both teams got off to 1–0 starts, BYU beating Arizona and Utah beating FCS Weber State. The Cougars are on their way to the Big 12 and would love to follow last year’s 11–1 season with another strong one. They had the better team last year but didn’t get to play the Holy War. The Utes are gunning for an eighth straight winning season and their 16th in the last 18. Who is favored? Utah by seven. Dash pick: BYU, 21; Utah, 19.

The Cougars and the Utes kick off on Saturday at 8:15 PM MST on ESPN. Over the last ten BYU-Utah games, eight of the games were decided by eight points or less.

