Skip to main content

Pete Thamel Updates Injury Statuses of Star BYU Wide Receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua

Gunner Romney will miss his third consecutive game due to injury

On College GameDay, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel updated the injury statuses of BYU star wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. According to Thamel, senior Gunner Romney will be out for a third consecutive week. Puka Nacua will be a game-time decision. Nacua did travel with the team and will see how he feels in warmups. 

According to Thamel, BYU's coaching staff is weighing the return of Nacua and risking re-injury. The Cougars will need him in October when BYU takes on Notre Dame and Arkansas.

USATSI_18982545_168390393_lowres

The return of Puka Nacua would be a major boost for BYU's offense against Oregon. Nacua was the best athlete on the field in the Cougars' opener at USF. In just one quarter prior to his injury, he had four touches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. On the first play of the season, Nacua took a jet sweep 75 yards for a touchdown.

After transferring from Washington to BYU last season, Nacua racked up over 800 receiving yards, a career high. He also established himself as a true threat in the vertical passing game, averaging 18.7 yards per reception. 

Game Information

BYU (2-0) at Oregon (1-1)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Kickoff: 12:35 p.m. PT
Eugene, Oregon
Autzen Stadium (54,000)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Broadcast Information

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX
RADIO (10 a.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame (10 a.m.)/Postgame: BYUtv

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19025807_168390393_lowres
Football

What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026833_168390393_lowres
Football

Previewing BYU at Oregon with an Oregon Insider

No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene to take on no. 25 Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026454_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football: Five Reasons for Optimism Against Oregon

There are plenty of reasons to be confident that BYU walks out with their second straight top 25 win. Here are a few.

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19026454_168390393_lowres
Football

National Analysts Pick No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

A roundup of BYU-Oregon picks from across the country

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026422_168390393_lowres
Football

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon Will be Under the National Spotlight

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19025884
Football

Where BYU Can Make Moves in the AP Poll in Week Three

A win over Oregon and some help from other teams could catapult BYU into the top 10

By Casey Lundquist
Ethan Thomason
Recruiting

Highly-Touted OL Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU

Thomason picked BYU over multiple Power Five schools

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026835_168390393_lowres
Football

SP+ Predicts No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

SP+ expects a close game between no. 12 BYU and no. 25 Oregon

By Casey Lundquist