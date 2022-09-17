Pete Thamel Updates Injury Statuses of Star BYU Wide Receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua

On College GameDay, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel updated the injury statuses of BYU star wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. According to Thamel, senior Gunner Romney will be out for a third consecutive week. Puka Nacua will be a game-time decision. Nacua did travel with the team and will see how he feels in warmups.

According to Thamel, BYU's coaching staff is weighing the return of Nacua and risking re-injury. The Cougars will need him in October when BYU takes on Notre Dame and Arkansas.

The return of Puka Nacua would be a major boost for BYU's offense against Oregon. Nacua was the best athlete on the field in the Cougars' opener at USF. In just one quarter prior to his injury, he had four touches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. On the first play of the season, Nacua took a jet sweep 75 yards for a touchdown.

After transferring from Washington to BYU last season, Nacua racked up over 800 receiving yards, a career high. He also established himself as a true threat in the vertical passing game, averaging 18.7 yards per reception.

Game Information

BYU (2-0) at Oregon (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Kickoff: 12:35 p.m. PT

Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium (54,000)

Broadcast Information

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

RADIO (10 a.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame (10 a.m.)/Postgame: BYUtv

