Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Predicting BYU's Placement in the New CFP Ranking

    A new CFP top 25 will be unveiled on Tuesday night
    Author:

    The updated College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday at 5 PM Mountain Time. Last week, BYU was ranked no. 13 in CFP rankings. Today, we predict BYU's ranking in the updated CFP rankings.

    USATSI_17247158_168390393_lowres

    First, this is how teams surrounding BYU in the rankings fared last weekend.

    • #3 Alabama - W over Auburn 24-22
    • #4 Cincinnati - W over East Carolina 35-13
    • #5 Michigan - W over Ohio State 42-27
    • #6 Notre Dame - W over Stanford 45-14
    • # 7 Oklahoma State - W over Oklahoma 37-33
    • #8 Baylor - W 27-24 over Texas Tech
    • #9 Ole Miss - W 31-21 over Mississippi State
    • #10 Oklahoma - L to Oklahoma State 37-33
    • #11 Oregon - W over Oregon State 38-29
    • #12 Michigan State - W 30-27 over Penn State
    • #13 BYU - W 35-31 over USC
    • #14 Wisconsin - L 23-13 to Minnesota
    • #15 Texas A&M - L 27-24 to LSU
    • #16 Iowa - W 28-21 over Nebraska

    Worst-Case Scenario

    In the worst-case scenario, Oklahoma would not drop below the Cougars in the rankings after a loss to Oklahoma State. That would eliminate all opportunities of BYU sneaking into a NY6 Bowl.

    In addition, BYU could be leapfrogged by #16 Iowa who has the same record as BYU.

    Worst-case scenario ranking: #14

    Read More

    Best-Case Scenario

    In the best-case scenario, no teams ranked behind BYU would leapfrog the Cougars. Then, #10 Oklahoma would drop below the Cougars after a loss to Oklahoma State.

    In the very best-case scenario, BYU would surpass Michigan State after the committee re-evaluated the resumes of both schools. Even in the very best-case scenario, this is very unlikely. Michigan State has a win over Michigan which will likely keep the Spartans ahead of the Cougars for the duration of the season.

    Best-case scenario ranking: #11

    Most Likely

    After last weekend, BYU will probably move up one spot thanks to Oklahoma's loss to Oklahoma State.

    Most likely ranking: #12

    What would this ranking say about BYU's NY6 chances? At #12, BYU's NY6 hopes would be slim to none. Unfortunately for BYU fans, the games that needed to go their way last weekend did not. The only opportunity to move into an at-large spot would be if Baylor lost to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship and dropped below BYU. In addition, Oklahoma State would have to stay out of the top four. 

    Why? If Oklahoma State qualified for the playoff, Baylor would play in the Sugar Bowl regardless of whether they dropped below BYU in the rankings.

    USATSI_17247158_168390393_lowres

    Predicting BYU's Placement in the New CFP Ranking

    A new CFP top 25 will be unveiled on Tuesday night

    14 seconds ago
    BYU football vs USC Tyler Allgeier

    Top Performers from No. 13 BYU's Win Over USC

    BYU improved to 5-0 over the PAC-12 with a win at USC

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17151777_168390393_lowres

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah

    Nov 27, 2021
    Micah Simon vs USC

    Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over USC

    Nov 27, 2021
    Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia

    The Four Games that will Determine BYU's NY6 Chances

    At least three of these four games need to go the Cougars' way to keep their slim NY6 hopes alive

    Nov 26, 2021
    Ammon Hannemann vs Utah

    Who BYU Fans Should Cheer for on Thanksgiving Weekend

    The games that impact BYU begin as early as Thursday night

    Nov 25, 2021
    George Udo vs Houston

    5 Candidates to Be BYU’s Biggest Big 12 Football Rivals

    BYU's not-so-subtle arrival in the Big 12 is bound to ruffle some feathers.

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17063777_168390393_lowres

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    Nov 24, 2021