    Previewing the 2022 BYU Football Schedule

    An early look at the teams on BYU's 2022 slate
    BYU concluded its 2021 season with a 31-28 loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl. Despite the loss to UAB, BYU finished with a 10-3 record including six wins over Power Five schools - a program record. In 2022, BYU will play its last season as an independent team before it moves to the Big 12 in 2023.

    Today, we preview BYU's 2022 schedule.

    Isaac Rex vs Baylor

    2022 BYU Football Schedule

    September 3rd - @ USF Bulls

    September 10th - vs Baylor Bears

    September 17th - @ Oregon Ducks

    September 24th - vs Wyoming Cowboys

    September 30th - vs Utah State Aggies

    October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas)

    October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks

    October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames

    November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos

    November 19th - vs Dixie State Trailblazers

    November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal

    Date TBA - vs East Carolina Pirates

    On the surface, the 2022 schedule looks like one of the most difficult in program history. Baylor will come into Lavell Edwards Stadium as the reigning Big 12 champion. Notre Dame finished one spot outside of the playoff. Oregon won the PAC-12 North and finished in the top 20. Arkansas went 8-4 in 2021. Going 2-2 in those games would probably be considered a wild success if those teams turn out to be as good as they were this season.

    Then you factor in November trips to Boise State and Stanford. Not to mention a long trip to take on USF in the opener and a home game against reigning Mountain West champs Utah State.

    BYU returns a lot of experience in 2022. The Cougars will likely rely heavily on returning quarterback Jaren Hall, unless star running back Tyler Allgeier decides to return for one more season.

    On defense, the Cougars will need to get healthy and stay more healthy than they did in 2021.

