Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Projecting the NY6 Bowls Following Championship Weekend

    Following Saturday's results, we project the NY6 matchups
    Author:

    The last full college football weekend of the season wrapped up on Saturday with conference championships taking place around the country. Here are my latest New Year's Six bowl projections following Saturday's results.

    College Football Playoff

    • Orange Bowl: Alabama (1) vs Cincinnati (4)
    • Cotton Bowl: Michigan (2) vs Georgia (3)

    After Alabama's impressive win over Georgia in the SEC championship game, the debate for the top seed will be between Alabama and Michigan. Alabama's win over Georgia gives the Crimson Tide the best win of the college football season so far. Therefore, I believe they will be the top seed.

    Cincinnati will be the first group of five team to make the College Football Playoff.

    NY6 Bowls

    USATSI_15384714_168390393_lowres
    • Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs Utah (locked)
    • Peach Bowl: Pitt vs Michigan State
    • Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame
    • Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs Baylor (locked)

    In this scenario, Michigan State would be the last team in and BYU would be the first team out.

    Read More

    BYU's last NY6 hopes rest in the hands of the College Football Playoff committee. If BYU is going to make a NY6 bowl, the Cougars would need to be ranked ahead of either Oklahoma State or Michigan State in the final CFP rankings.

    Unfortunately for BYU fans, it's unlikely that the Cougars will be ranked ahead of either team on Sunday. The committee already ranked Michigan State ahead of BYU last week. The only change in resumes this week is the number of wins over conference champions. Michigan State has one thanks to its victory over Michigan, and BYU has two with wins over Utah and Utah State.

    Oklahoma State would have to drop seven spots to no. 12. That would be an unprecedented drop for a team that lost the Big 12 championship by a few inches, literally.

    It's most likely that the Cougars will play in either the Independence Bowl or the

    Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

    Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

    Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

    Instagram - @BYU_SI

    USATSI_15384714_168390393_lowres

    Projecting the NY6 Bowls Following Championship Weekend

    Following Saturday's results, we project the NY6 matchups

    10 minutes ago
    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    Championship Weekend Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

    BYU's NY6 hopes are on life support heading into championship weekend

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17247682_168390393_lowres

    USC Week Behind the Scenes with Chaz Ah You

    BYU improved to 5-0 against the PAC-12 with a win over USC

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17247657_168390393_lowres

    BYU Owns the Pac-12 (and These 10 Statistics Prove It)

    Obviously, BYU didn't win the Pac-12. By the numbers, though, they should've.

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17247653_168390393_lowres

    What are the Odds that BYU Can Slide into a NY6 Bowl?

    A look at the numbers behind BYU's narrow path to a coveted NY6 bowl

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17247668_168390393_lowres

    BYU's NY6 Hopes on Life Support after New CFP Rankings

    As things currently stand, BYU is on the outside looking in

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17247158_168390393_lowres

    Predicting BYU's Placement in the New CFP Ranking

    A new CFP top 25 will be unveiled on Tuesday night

    Nov 30, 2021
    BYU football vs USC Tyler Allgeier

    Top Performers from No. 13 BYU's Win Over USC

    BYU improved to 5-0 over the PAC-12 with a win at USC

    Nov 28, 2021