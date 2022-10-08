Report: Both Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney Available for BYU

For the first time this season, both of BYU’s star receivers will be available on Saturday night. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney will play for BYU against Notre Dame. The game kicks off at 5:30 PM MDT and will be televised on NBC.

Puka Nacua was available for the Cougars in their opener against USF. On the first play from scrimmage, Nacua took a handoff 75 yards for a touchdown. He scored a second touchdown in the first quarter before suffering an ankle sprain.

Nacua missed BYU’s next two games against Baylor and Oregon before he returned for a late September game against Wyoming. In the game against Wyoming, Nacua left the game with an injury in the second half. Last week against Utah State, Nacua did not play due to the injury he suffered against Wyoming.

Gunner Romney missed the first four games of the season due to an injury he suffered during fall camp. Romney returned last week for BYU’s win against Utah State.

Last season, Nacua and Romney combined for 1,399 receiving yards.

How to watch or stream BYU-Notre Dame

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: NBC

RADIO (2:30 pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Pregame (2:30 pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv

Game information

BYU (4-1) vs. Notre Dame (2-2)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium (65,000)

