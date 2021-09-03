Report: BYU Could Play in Big 12 as Early as 2022

BYU could receiving a Big 12 invite in September according to Brett McMurphy

For the second time in as many weeks, let's replace an introduction with this 10 second clip of Michael Scott.

The Big 12 is going to expand. According to multiple reports including one from Brett McMurphy (Action Network) on Friday morning, BYU is the Big 12's top target.

"BYU is the Big 12’s clear-cut top choice, sources said." - Brett McMurphy

BYU to the Big 12 in 2022?

McMurphy reported that BYU could play in the Big 12 as early as 2022, before Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC.

"Sources said it’s possible BYU could join the Big 12 as early as the 2022 season," McMurphy wrote. "And then the three American Conference teams — Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — may not join until a year or two later."

Full Big 12 membership is preferred by the conference itself

A few different reports have mentioned the possibility of BYU's invite being for football only. According to McMurphy's report, that is not the preference.

"As far as its new league members, the Big 12 prefers to add all-sports members and not football-only members, a source said." - Brett McMurphy

How did the Big 12 pick their four top targets? Football success was weighed most heavily, but basketball success also played a role in the Big 12's decision process.

The Big 12’s decision was based “75 percent on (the school’s) football success and 25 percent (men’s) basketball,” a source said. - Brett McMurphy

Details still need to be ironed out. If BYU and the Big 12 come to an agreement, however, an invite could come this month.