September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Report: BYU Could Play in Big 12 as Early as 2022

BYU could receiving a Big 12 invite in September according to Brett McMurphy
Author:

For the second time in as many weeks, let's replace an introduction with this 10 second clip of Michael Scott.

The Big 12 is going to expand. According to multiple reports including one from Brett McMurphy (Action Network) on Friday morning, BYU is the Big 12's top target.

"BYU is the Big 12’s clear-cut top choice, sources said." - Brett McMurphy

BYU to the Big 12 in 2022?

McMurphy reported that BYU could play in the Big 12 as early as 2022, before Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC. 

"Sources said it’s possible BYU could join the Big 12 as early as the 2022 season," McMurphy wrote. "And then the three American Conference teams — Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — may not join until a year or two later."

Full Big 12 membership is preferred by the conference itself

A few different reports have mentioned the possibility of BYU's invite being for football only. According to McMurphy's report, that is not the preference. 

"As far as its new league members, the Big 12 prefers to add all-sports members and not football-only members, a source said." - Brett McMurphy

How did the Big 12 pick their four top targets? Football success was weighed most heavily, but basketball success also played a role in the Big 12's decision process.

The Big 12’s decision was based “75 percent on (the school’s) football success and 25 percent (men’s) basketball,” a source said. - Brett McMurphy

Details still need to be ironed out. If BYU and the Big 12 come to an agreement, however, an invite could come this month. 

“There’s no definitive date (when the official invites would be extended), but I think it’s better it happens in September, rather than later on,” a source said. “Particularly with those four (BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF).” - Brett McMurphy

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

What Could BYU's 2022 Schedule Look Like as Big 12 Member?

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, BYU could join the Big 12 as early as 2022

USATSI_13683311_168390393_lowres

Report: BYU Could Play in Big 12 as Early as 2022

BYU could receiving a Big 12 invite in September according to Brett McMurphy

USATSI_16405159_168390393_lowres

Report: Big 12 Expansion Could 'Move Faster Than Initially Anticipated'

USATSI_16603496_168390393_lowres

Zach Wilson has been 'Everything the Jets Hoped For' According to GM Joe Douglas

Zach Wilson is living up to the Jets' expectations thus far

USATSI_11178829_168390393_lowres

Series History: BYU vs Arizona

BYU will take on Arizona for the 25th time in program history

Chaz Ah You

BYU Wraps Up Fall Camp with Team Activities

Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind that scenes as the Cougars wrap up 2021 fall camp.

USATSI_11178861_168390393_lowres

SP+ Predicts BYU-Arizona

SP+ favors the Cougars in their opener against Arizona

kalani sitake

BYU Extends Kalani Sitake Through 2025