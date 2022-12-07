Report: Jay Hill Reaches Deal to Become BYU Defensive Coordinator

BYU is reportedly nearing a deal with Weber State head coach Jay Hill to be the new defensive coordinator at BYU. Hill, a former assistant coach at the University of Utah, has been the head coach at Weber State since 2014. According to Football Scoop, BYU is "expected" to reach a deal with Hill as early as tomorrow.

"Weber State head coach Jay Hill has for years been considered both one of the best football coaches in FCS and one of the best football coaches in Utah.

Well, tomorrow part of that is expected to change. Sources tell FootballScoop BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is planning to make Hill his next defensive coordinator. Sources tell FootballScoop a deal is expected to be reached.

Minutes later, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that a "deal has been finalized."

Hill has been linked to multiple job openings in the past, but he has stayed in Ogden despite having the opportunities to move up to the FBS ranks. Should a deal officially be reached, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake will have pulled off what many others couldn't: get Hill to accept an offer to move on from Weber State.

In nine seasons at Weber State, Hill established a program that consistently fielded dominant defenses. Weber State went to the FCS playoffs six times in Hill's tenure and was a top 20 defense in five of the last six seasons.

Prior to his stint at Weber State, Hill was a coach at Utah from 2001-2013. Hill coached cornerbacks, tight ends, running backs, and he was also the special teams coordinator. Hill was at Utah when it left the Mountain West for the PAC-12.

The Defensive Staff

Former BYU coach and current Boise State coach Kelly Poppinga is reportedly leaving Boise State to return to Provo. With Hill as the defensive coordinator, it's likely that Poppinga will coach outside linebackers or the edge defenders. No other coaches have officially been linked to the openings on BYU's staff.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily