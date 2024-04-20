Running Back Cale Breslin Talks New BYU Offer
Now that Spring camp is in the rearview mirror, the BYU coaching staff is turning their attention to the recruiting trail. On Thursday, BYU offered Las Vegas native Cale Breslin. Breslin, a three-star running back in the 2025 class, was selected to the First Team All-Southern Nevada
Preps team after running for over 1,200 yards as a junior. He holds competing FBS offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn. We caught up with Breslin to discuss his most recent offer from BYU.
Breslin first got in touch with BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga back in January. "We've remained in very close contact since then," Breslin told Cougs Daily.
"To be honest, it was completely unexpected," Breslin said about the conversat with Coach Unga when he received the offer. "Our normal conversations are mostly about everyday life and relationship building. Coach Unga is always authentic and great. So you can imagine, when he called me and the conversation transitioned into offer talk, I was excited. The offer really meant a lot to me because I always knew Coach Unga was someone I'd want to play for ever since we met."
Prior to being recruited by BYU, Breslin didn't know a lot about the BYU football program. "I didn't know much about BYU before Coach Unga contacted me. But once he reached out, I started to do my research on the University, the team, Coach Sitake, Coach Roderick, and others. I really liked what I saw, and I'm excited to get up to Provo and meet the coaching and support staff. My Dad and Mom really like the program as well."
There's a lot to like about Breslin's game and his potential fit in BYU's offense. He has good vision and he is really efficient. Even when he is moving east to west to evade tacklers, he is able to maintain his up-field momentum and pick up yards. Once he finds an opening in the box, he has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field to create chunk yards. You can check out his junior year highlights below.
Relationships, academics, and NFL development will play an important role in Breslin's recruitment. "One of the most important factors in my recruitment is my relationship with my position coach and, of course, the whole coaching staff. Those relationships must be solid," Breslin said.
Coach Unga has done well in terms of developing a relationship with Breslin and his family. Now, Breslin wants to take a visit to BYU. "I'm trying to get up to Provo [for a visit] ASAP."
"The next thing would be academics," Breslin said on the priorities in his recruitment. "I want to earn a degree from a program with an academic track record and prestige to compete with graduates from other top academic programs. Next would be being able to contribute. I want to win and contribute in a big way wherever I go. It's all about winning and being developed for the NFL, and Coach Unga is 100% a person I can trust with that process."
Over the last few years, BYU has created a reputation for developing NFL running backs. Three former BYU running backs are currently in the NFL, and another one will join the league this year. Jamaal Williams, BYU's all-time leading rusher, is entering his eighth season in the NFL. Just two years ago, Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns.
After setting BYU's single-season rushing record in 2021, Tyler Allgeier ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie for the Atlanta Falcons. Chris Brooks appeared in five games for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie in 2023, and Aidan Robbins decided to forego his final year of eligibility to declare for the upcoming NFL draft.
BYU would do very well to add Breslin to the running back pipeline. Running back is an important position in the 2025 recruiting class. Whoever BYU signs at that position, there could be an opportunity for early playing time. One of BYU's top three running backs, Hinckley Ropati, will graduate after this season. Miles Davis, another one of BYU's top three running backs, is entering his fifth year with the program.