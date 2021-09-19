Social Media Reacts to BYU's Win Over Arizona State

For the third time in as many weeks, BYU took down a PAC-12 team on Saturday night. In addition, the win over Arizona State represents the second win over a top 25 opponent in the last two weeks.

The #23 Cougars led the #19 Sun Devils entire way after BYU scored a touchdown 31 seconds into the game. BYU sealed the win late in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Baylor Romney found tight end Isaac Rex in the corner of the endzone to extend the lead to 27-17.

Social media had a lot to say about BYU's win over Arizona State. Below is a social media recap of BYU's win over Arizona State.

Tyler Allgeier Forced Fumble

In one of the wildest plays you will ever see, BYU running back Tyler Allgeier changed the course of the game when he forced a fumble on an interception. You can check out the play below.

The forced fumble even caught the attention of college football fans across the country. Even Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gave Allgeier a shoutout.

Analysts React

The following is a graphic featured on ESPN following the win:

BYU will test their undefeated record next week at home against USF. That game kicks off at 8:15 PM MST. USF comes into the game with a 1-2 record - its lone victory was this weekend over Florida A&M.

BYU and USF last faced each other in 2019. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall made his first career start in that game, although he didn't finish the game after suffering a head injury in the second half. The Cougars lost a close game that afternoon 27-23.

