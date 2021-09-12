September 12, 2021
Social Media Reacts to BYU's Win Over Utah

Social media had a lot to say about BYU's upset over Utah
Before Saturday night, BYU fans had been unable to celebrate a win over arch-rival Utah since 2009. That changed when BYU handled #21 Utah 26-17.

BYU vs Utah

Below are some of the best social media reactions to BYU's win over Utah.

Current players weigh in

Once the players got to the locker room, some of them took to social media to celebrate with the fans.

BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u referenced former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley's comments following Utah's victory in 2019. Huntley called BYU "so poo-poo." "We never gonna lose to them, Huntley said, "They so poo-poo, ya'll can tweet that."

LSU transfer Seneca Knight is a current player...on the basketball team. Knight was impressed by the environment on Saturday night.

Former players weigh in

Multiple former players took to social media to celebrate BYU's win over Utah.

Not a former player, rather a former coach. Former BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos tuned into BYU's victory over Utah. Mateos is now the offensive line coach at Baylor. BYU and Baylor will compete in the same conference beginning in 2023.

National college football fans & analysts weigh in

BYU fans weigh in

There were too many tweets to add in this section. Here are a few that stood out.

BYU social media hero Boney Fuller was pulling out the receipts on Saturday night.

Utah Jazz owner and BYU fan/dnor Ryan Smith was in attendance on Saturday night.

Newborn babies weigh in

As of Saturday night, there are a few kids that have never seen BYU lose to Utah.

